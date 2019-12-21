Mitchell boys start fast in 70-28 win over Morrill

MITCHELL — The Mitchell boys basketball got off to a quick start and never let up in their 70-28 win over Morrill on Friday, Dec. 21 in Mitchell.
Mitchell led 18-2 after the first quarter.
“We’ve put an emphasis on starting games with a fast pace and trying to put pressure on teams offensively and defensively,” Mitchell coach Jayson Gregory said.
Mitchell put up 23 more points in the second to take a 41-18 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Tigers connected on nine three pointers including five from Austin Thyne, who led the Tigers with 24 points.
“We have a lot of nice shooters. We like to have a balanced scoring attack. It’s nice when (the 3-pointers) fall,” Gregory said.
Morrill coach Terry Lofink said Mitchell has a well-balanced team that the Lions couldn’t quite keep up with.
“We knew coming in that Mitchell is talented. In my opinion they’re one of the top one or two teams in this whole valley. They’re super-skilled at the guard play, and then they’ve bot Jonathan Pieper inside. They just create tons of mismatches,” Lofink said. “We kind of came in hoping they wouldn’t knock some threes down. They got cooking a little bit. Even at that point I don’t think it was the three-point shot that beat us, it’s that we just weren’t ready to match their intensity and physicality. At the end of the day, we just weren’t prepared to play this level of competition. It’s good for us. I’m glad we got to play a team like this.
Mitchell scored 21 in the third quarter. They went into the fourth period up 62-26.
The Tigers let up on the gas a bit scoring eight points in the fourth.
Gregory said his team was happy to play its first home game of the season.
“We haven’t played a home game. This is our first home game, so we haven’t gotten to shoot in our own gym. We were a little comfortable being at home,” he said.
Gregory said his team was hungry for a win after falling 69-60 to Alliance on Friday, Dec. 20.
“We wanted to bounce back. We had a tough one up in Alliance. We wanted to bounce back and get some momentum before the holiday break. We get five days. We then turn around and play Crawford,” Gregory said.
Lofink said despite the outcome, the game was a good learning experience for his Lions team.
“I wish we could play more teams like this, because, at the end of the day, I think we have a good basketball team, but you have to learn to play with a different level of intensity and we’re not ready for that,” he said. “We have to be better. From an execution standpoint we gotta be better. We don’t see a lot of man defense. When you come out and play man pressure like these guys throw at you, we weren’t ready for it.”
Lofink said Mitchell has improved a lot and have grown into one of the best teams in the area.
“Mitchell is a fun team to watch. I’ve watched them a few times this year. It’s a bunch of talented guys and Jayson is doing a great job with these guys,” Lofink said. “From the time they were little to now, they’ve made incredible strides. I know they got a chance to make a deep run at it.”
Franciso Barrios score 16 points for the Tigers, and Rylan Aguallo poured in 10. Blake Thyne connected for 9 points.
Morrill was ledby Tanner Whetham’s 8 points, followed by 7 from Blake Lofink.
Morrill 2 16 8 2 — 28
Mitchell 18 23 21 8 — 70
Morrill
Blake Lofink 7,Kolten McMacken 6, Rowdy Lind 2, Tanner Whetham 8, Isaiah Guereu 5.
Mitchell
Franciso Barrios 16, Austin Thyne 24, Ashtyn Martin 2, Jaron Anderson 2, Rylan Aguallo 10, Tlake Thyne 9, Jonathan Pieper 7.
