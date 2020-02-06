Mitchell girls advance in WTC tourney with 53-31 win over Hemingford

MITCHELL — The Mitchell girl’s basketball team used a strong first quarter to register a 53-31 win in the first round of the Western Trails Conference tourney in Mitchell on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Mitchell, who won the conference title the past three years, will return to Western Nebraska Community College’s Cougar Palace to defend their title when they face Bayard in the semifinals Friday at 3:30 p.m. The other semi pits top-seeded Bridgeport against Morrill.
Morrill topped Gordon-Rushville 52-40 while Bayard toppled Kimball 60-41.
The WTC finals are slated for 5:30 at Cougar Palace with the third-place game at 2 p.m.
Mitchell coach Shawn Harvey said they had one of their best first quarters this season in rolling to a 21-4 lead, including 14-0 run and a 7-0 runs.
“That is what I told the girls is we had to come out and start really quick and I thought our start is what got us really going,” Harvey said. “Jayden hit some really big threes early in the game and that got us going. Our posts were playing well inside, and that is what we want is that balance. We are not worried about having one player having a bunch of points. If we can get four or five of them get eight to 12 points, that seems to be a successful game for us.”
Harvey said his team is excited to be back at Cougar Palace, something they have talked about as they try to get another WTC championship.
“That is a big goal for us to bring home that Western Trails Conference again,” Harvey said. “We talked about it a lot the last two or three weeks that is a real focus for us to get that. So, to get back to the college is big for us.’
The first quarter was the big difference in the game and Hemingford head coach Steve Morava said his team couldn’t hit a bucket. He was, however, pleased with his team’s play in the second, third and fourth quarters as the young Bobcats stayed with Mitchell.
“We love to play three quarters. If we started playing at the beginning of the second and we did pretty good there. We came out and did good in the third and then the fourth quarter was pretty decent, too,” Morava said. “We just needed to erase the first 20-some point first quarter. That is the difference of the game. A team like us that doesn’t shoot super well, just can’t start 20 down. That is the difference in the game. We did a lot better mentally defensively tonight.”
Mitchell raced to that 21-4 lead after first quarte and then Hemingford outscored the Tigers 11-10 in the second quarter to trail 31-15 at intermission. The third quarter was back and forth as neither team put together a run. Mitchell outscored Hemingford 10-8 in the third to hold a 41-23 lead.
The fourth quarter was identical to the third. Hemingford’s Avery Davies hit the Bobcats only 3-pointer in the fourth to cut the lead to 45-28. Ansley Hessler came right back to get back-to-back buckets for a 49-28 lead.
Hemingford scored three points, but Mitchell closed out the game on back-to-back buckets by freshman Janay Wurdeman.
There were not a lot of free throws shot in the contest. Mitchell was just 1 of 2 while Hemingford was 2 of 11.
Only three treys were buried between the two teams. Jayden Kanno opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers and those were the Tigers only treys.
Mitchell had two in double figures led by Quincey Johnson with 14 and Hessler with 13. Kanno and Marjie Schmitt each had eight points for the Tigers.
Hemingford was led by Kamryn Ash with nine points followed by Catherine Bryner and Avery Davies with eight points each.
Hemingford 4 11 8 8 – 31
Mitchell 21 10 10 12 – 53
MITCHELL
Quincey Johnson 14, Jayden Kanno 8, Makena Chambers 2, Ansley Hessler 12, Marjie Schmitt 8, Josie Jenkins 3, Janey Wurdeman 4, Caani Banks 2.
HEMINGFORD
Avery Davies 8, Kyle Walker 2, Catherine Bryner 8, Kamryn Ash 9, Katelyn Varner 4.
Morrill 9 14 15 14 – 52
Gordon-Rushville 12 8 9 13 – 40
MORRILL
Brooke Hopkins 2, Paris Frias 2, Shandie Hess 3, Libbie Schaefer 7, Madison Mendoza 7, Jaiden Steiner 9, Ilycia Guerue 22.
GORDON-RUSHVILLE
Moore 2, Anderson 2, S. Hurlburt 4, Garrett 4, Lovell 5, T. Hurlburt 11, Brehmer 12.
Kimball 9 13 12 7 – 41
Bayard 19 13 16 12 – 60
