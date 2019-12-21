Mitchell girls control second half in 39-22 win over Morrill

MITCHELL — The Mitchell girls basketball team took charge in the second half to walk away with a 39-22 win over Morrill on Friday, Dec. 21 in Mitchell.
Morrill held a 13-11 lead going into halftime, but Mitchell caught fire behind solid shooting and a smothering defense.
Both teams struggled offensively in the first half.
“In that first half, we absolutely could not get some easy layups or easy shots to fall. We missed so many shots in that first half,” Mitchell coach Shawn Harvey said.
Morrill girls coach Josh Guerue said his team struggled the whole game, but he liked the effort they put in.
“We had a hard time going offensively the whole game,” he said. “I was proud of our girls and the defense that they played. Offensively, we just got to be able to put that ball in the hoop, and we weren’t really able to do that in the first half. They hit a few shots in the second that gave them some momentum and that was the difference.”
Mitchell shot better in the third period scoring 11 points to match their output in the entire first half.
“he Morrill girls played physical with our girls, and we didn’t match that physicality in the first half. In the second half, we challenged them to do that. We also finished a lot of shots. We also made some adjustments on defense. They weren’t able to make the same adjustments on offense,” Harvey said.
The Tigers caught fire in the fourth, scoring 17 points to put the game away. Defense was one of the keys to Mitchell’s success in the second half was due to their high pressure defense, Harvey said.
“We’ve been working on a defense that can cause a lot of turnovers. We definitely turned that up in the second half and that was a difference maker for us,” he said.
Harvey said his team needs to continue to improve after the season gets back into full swing after the holiday break.
“We need to get to where we’re finishing shots better. Offensively, we got some improving to do. Defensively, they’re where we want them to be right now,” Harvey said.
Guerue said his team has been struggling the past few games offensively, but he said it is all things they can fix.
“We have struggled the last three games with putting the ball in the hoop. We’re a good shooting team. We’re a team that’s able to score. We weren’t able to do that tonight,” Guerue said. “I was really happy with the things I did see out of the girls tonight — the fight and how hard they played. Some of the stuff is stuff that we can fix. As coaches, we have to make sure we have them prepared and ready. We will do a better job of that. We will be ready for the next time we play them.”
Jayden Kanno led Mitchell with 11 points, nine of those came in the second half. Angelica Gutierrez added nine points and Makena Chambers scored five for the Tigers.
Ilycia Guerue scored seven points for Morrill as did Shandie Hess. Madison Mendoza poured in four for the Lions.
Morrill 6 7 2 7 — 22
Mitchell 7 4 11 17 — 39
Morrill
Libbie Schaefer 2, Jaiden Steiner 2, Madison Mendoza 4, Shandie Hess 7, Ilycia Guerue 7.
Mitchell
Quincey Johnson 3, Avery Hobbs, 3, Ansley Hessler 4, Marjie Schmitt 4, Makena Chambers 5, Angelica Gutierrez 9, Jayden Kanno 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.