Mitchell golfers, Kimball's Wise win titles in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — The Mitchell girls golf team carded a 419 to capture the championship of the Bridgeport Invitational held Thursday at Bridgeport’s Court House & Jail Rock Golf Course.
Mitchell ended on top by 71 strokes over Gordon-Rushville, which finished second with a 490. Bridgeport followed in third with a 532.
Kimball’s Payton Wise claimed the individual title with a winning round of 88. She carded nine-hole scores of 47 and 41.
Mitchell was led by three individual medalists. Jacque Bowles paced the Tigers with a second-place finish. She fired a 91. Brooklyn Briggs was next in line for the Tigers in third place with a 99. Mitchell’s Lexi Schledewitz earned a seventh-place finish with a 110. Also for the Tigers, Martina Cardona finished with a 119 and Marissa Cardona had a 132.
Kimball’s Wise was joined in the top 10 by two of her Longhorn teammates. Katie Heeg finished fifth with a 107 and Maddie Cook placed sixth with a 109.
Bayard’s Kristy Colson medaled in ninth with a round of 115.
Team Scoring
1, Mitchell, 419. 2, Gordon-Rushville, 490. 3, Bridgeport, 532. 4, Perkins County, 561.
Individual Top 10
1, Payton Wise, Kimball, 88. 2, Jacque Bowles, Mitchell, 91. 3, Brooklyn Briggs, Mitchell, 99. 4, Shelby Hurlburt, Gordon-Rushville, 105. 5, Katie Heeg, Kimball, 107. 6, Maddie Cook, Kimball, 109. 7, Lexi Schledewitz, Mitchell, 110. 8, Jordan Bocock, Creek Valley, 111. 9, Kristy Colson, Bayard, 115. 10, Abby Bruns, Gordon-Rushville, 117.
Individual Team Scoring
Bayard — Megan Cawley, 153; Kristy Colson, 115. Bridgeport — Ashley Lecher, 121; Ashley Estrada, 125; Aleena Wagner, 139; Angelle Todd, 157; Mileena Cruz, 147. Creek Valley — Jordan Bocock, 111. Garden County — Tarah Ross, 118; Keona Hill, 126; Melissa Zambrano, 128. Alliance JV — Kaylie Bolinger, 111; Donna LeMunyan, 159. Gering JV — Isabella Longoria, 116; Ella McColley, 131. Gordon-Rushville — Shelby Hurlburt, 105; Abby Bruns, 117; Kylie Coomes, 131; Alliah Bourne, 137. Kimball — Payton Wise, 88; Maddie Cook, 109; Katie Heeg, 107. Mitchell — Brooklyn Briggs, 99; Jacque Bowles, 91; Lexi Schledewitz, 110; Martina Cardona, 119; Marissa Cardona, 132. Bridgeport JV — Jordan Wagner, 153; Trinity Flores, 152. Scottsbluff JV — Haley Holzworth, 115; Hanna Abrams, 103; Livy Hilyard, 108; Olivia Taylor, 111; Tanyr Sornson, 117. Sidney JV — Jaecee Drapal, 117; Abbi Steffens, 139; Aubrey Larson, 131.
