Mitchell, Morrill girls to square off for Western Trails Conference title

The Mitchell girl’s basketball team will go for their fourth straight Western Trails Conference title when they face Morrill in the WTC finals at Western Nebraska Community College’s Cougar Palace Saturday.
Both teams earned impressive win in the semifinals at Cougar Palace Friday afternoon.
The Mitchell girls received 16 points from Quincey Johnson in registering a 40-31 win over Bayard. The Morrill girls overcome a 22-11 first-quarter deficit, and then outscored Bridgeport 24-11 in the fourth to upend the top-seeded Bridgeport 55-52 behind 16 points from Libbie Schaefer.
Saturday’s final tips off at 5:30 p.m. The third-place game between Bridgeport and Bayard will tip off at 2 p.m. at Cougar Palace.
“It took a total team effort. It took everybody on our team, every coach and everybody we had,” Morrill coach Josh Guerue said. “Bridgeport is a fantastic team. Our girls wanted it. They got down a little bit and fought back. It just shows the character of our team and we have been in these games all year long. When you have to play those wars and play those tough games night in and night out, it just prepares you for this moment and we were prepared for it.”
Early on it looked as if Bridgeport was going to win the contest hands down. The Bulldogs led 22-11 behind four 3-pointers from Natalie Keenan-Vergil after the first quarter. Morrill came back to cut the lead to three points in the second quarter at 26-23 behind a bucket by Schaefer, but Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, the 6-foot-2 freshman, hit a shot to put Bridgeport up 28-23 at halftime.
The third quarter saw the game stay tight with Bridgeport leading 36-31. The Bulldogs then scored five straight points to close out the third and a 41-31 lead.
The fourth quarter was where Morrill stepped up, outscoring Bridgeport 24-11. Bridgeport led 45-38 after a bucket by Loomis-Goltl. Morrill came back and scored nine straight to go up 47-45 on a bucket by Schaefer with 2:56 to play.
Morrill pushed the lead to five, 53-47 with 44 seconds to play. Bridgeport battled back, cutting the lead to 53-50 on a bucket by Loomis-Glitl with under 30 seconds to play. Morrill’s Madison Mendoza was fouled and hit two free throws with 14 seconds left to put the Lions up five. Loomis-Goltl hit a bucket to bring the Bulldogs to 55-52 with 3.7 left, but that was as close as they could get.
Guerue said the fourth quarter was huge for his team, especially on the defensive end.
“You know what it was is they [Bridgeport] hit some big shots in the first quarter and number 2 [Keenan-Vergil] hit some threes where we weren’t expecting,” he said. “We had to adjust, and the girls did a great job of adjusting to hit and our girls played great in the fourth.”
Morrill had a balanced scoring. Schaeffer led the way with 16 points followed by Ilycia Guerue with 14. Mendoza chipped in nine while Brooke Hopkins had six.
Bridgeport was led by Loomis-Goltl with 20 points followed by Keenan-Vergil with 12. Sydney Nein tallied eight in the contest.
Morrill will be going after the WTC title against a Mitchell team that has been dominate in the conference the past four years. Morrill last won the WTC title back in 2010, the year that Mitchell assistant coach Jessica Aratani was on the team.
Mitchell won’t be an easy game by any imagination. Mitchell played well defensively in the win against Bayard. Mitchell head coach Shawn Harvey said they did the right things to get the win against a scrappy Bayard squad.
“I thought we played pretty well,” Harvey said. “Bayard is always a team that improves toward the end of the season so we didn’t take a lot of heart in the first game with them. We knew they would be coming and fighting. I thought we played really well and really got it into our posts and were able to get Quincey going early. We hit some outside shots to go with that. We have to sew some things up on taking care of the ball, but other than that, it is Western Trails tournament and everybody wants it and we new Bayard would be coming out. We are happy to get this win.
There wasn’t a lot of offense in the first half with Mitchell holding a 12-6 lead before Bayard’s Jessica Whitebear stole the ball and laid in in to end the first quarter with Mitchell lead 12-8.
The second half was also tight with Mitchell outscoring Bayard 8-7 to lead 20-15 at halftime.
Mitchell opened the third on a 7-0 run behind buckets by Ansley Hessler and Marjie Schmitt and a 3-pointer by Jayden Kanno for a 37-15 lead. Bayard came back with an 8-0 run that was highlighted by a 3-pointer by Hallie Cochran to cut the lead to 27-23. Mitchell closed out the third on buckets by Johnson and Angelica Guitierrez for a 31-23 lead.
The fourth saw Bayard cut the lead to 36-29 but Johnson hit a bucket with 1:41 to play to stop the Bayard 6-0 run for the win.
Mitchell was led in scoring by Johnson with 16 points followed by seven each from Gutierrez and Hessler.
Bayard was led by Cochran with 15 points.
Morrill 11 12 8 24 – 55
Bridgeport 22 6 13 11 – 52
MORRILL
Shandie Hess 3, Libbie Schaeffer 16, Madison Mendoza 9, Brooke Hopkins 6, Jaiden Steiner 5, Ilycia Guerue 14, Graci McCarty 2.
BRIDGEPORT
Karlie Deaver 4, Natalie Keenen-Vergil 12, Sydney Nein 8, Mackenzie Liakos 5, Ruthie Loomie-Goltl 20, Ellie Cline 6, Teresa Santoyo 1.
Bayard 8 7 8 8 – 31
Mitchell 12 8 11 9 – 40
BAYARD
Jessica Whitebear 3, Rylee Sharp 4, Tabbi Muhr 2, Grace Burry 3, Tayley Streeks 4, Hallie Cochran 15.
MITCHELL
Quincey Johnson 16, Angelica Gutierrez 7, Jayden Kannon 5, Makena Chambers 3, Ansley Hessler 7, Marjie Schmitt 2.
