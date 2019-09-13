Mitchell rolls over Gordon-Rushville

MITCHELL — After stumbling in a 20-7 loss to Valentine in the first game of the season, the Mitchell High School football team is starting to find its stride after back-to-back blowouts, including a 42-0 blanking of Gordon-Rushville on Friday night in Mitchell.
In the last two games, the Tigers have outscored their opponents 84-20 and will head into a clash with Bridgeport (1-2) next Friday in Bridgeport.
First-year Mitchell head coach Nick Kuxhausen praised his team’s overall effort and said despite a couple of early mistakes he was proud of his team’s effort in playing well on offense and holding Gordon-Rushville scoreless in the contest.
“We took what we could get and the kids played hard. It was a fun feeling,” he said. “We had a couple of drives there in the first half where we didn’t get it in or fumbled in the end zone, but the kids did a great job fighting through it and we put some points up on the board.”
The hard work has paid off so far for the Tigers starting with a fast start against the Mustangs.
Mitchell didn’t waste any time getting into the end zone on Friday, striking quickly on a 35-yard pass from Blake Thyne to Donte’ Bellaires at the 9:27 mark of the first quarter to get the ball rolling and give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
The Thyne to Bellaires connection struck again five minutes later, this time from 12 yards out to extend the lead to 14-0 with 4:53 left to play in the first frame.
Even though the Tigers were effective early from the air, Kuxhausen said the Tigers didn’t abandon the run game against the Mustangs.
“They played a lot different coverage than we expected. They left the run game and we ran the ball very effectively,” he said. “A lot better than we had up to this point this year.”
Mitchell extended the lead to 21-0 on a 7-yard run by Max Palomo with 3:45 to play in the first half, giving Gordon-Rushville one more chance to put some points on the board before heading into halftime.
However, the Tiger defense came up big late in the half.
Starting on their own 36 yard line, the Mustangs put together an impressive drive to land them in a fourth-and-goal from the Tiger 4-yard line with nine seconds left before half. Mitchell’s Garrett Hessler broke through the line and recorded a sack to keep the Mustangs out of the end zone and the shutout alive going into the locker room.
Kuxhausen said the stop before halftime was a key play in the game.
“It was an awesome effort across the board for all those guys on the defensive side of the ball,” he said. “We’ve been preaching defense all year long, that’s been our M.O., and the kids are buying into it and it’s starting to pay off. We saw that tonight. That (sack) right before halftime was huge because if they score there, it’s a different game. The kids just fought down inside the five and they got the fourth down stop. I’m just so proud of them. Just an awesome effort.”
The Mustangs got the ball to open the third quarter, but had to punt the ball away and push the Tigers back to their own 5 yard line to start their first drive of the second half.
That’s when the run game really got a spark.
On the first offensive play for Mitchell to start the third quarter, Rylan Aguallo found a seam on the far side of the field and took it 95 yards for the touchdown and stretch Mitchell’s lead to 28-0.
Gordon-Rushville’s next possession was spoiled by a fumble on its own 47 yard line, recovered by Mitchell’s Nick Coley, who recovered three fumbles in the game.
The Tigers once again drove the ball down the field as Thyne called his own number from five yards out to extend the lead to 35-0 with 6:27 to play in the third.
Mitchell rounded out the scoring midway through the fourth quarter on a 1 yard run from Palomo to cap the win and improve the Tigers to 2-1 on the season.
Kuxhausen praised his team’s overall effort and looks forward to seeing more progress out of his team as the season moves forward.
“Things are rolling in the right direction for us,” he said. “We just have to keep it going and keep working hard in practice.”
The Tigers will try to extend their win streak to three when they travel to Bridgeport on Friday. Gordon-Rushville will host Bennett County (Martin, South Dakota) on Friday.
Gordon-Rushville (0-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mitchell (2-1) 14 7 14 7 — 42
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
M — Blake Thyne 35 pass to Donte’ Bellaires (Blake Thyne kick)
M — Thyne 12 pass to Bellaires (Thyne kick)
Second Quarter
M — Max Palomo 7 run (Thyne kick)
Third Quarter
M — Rylan Aguallo 95 run (Thyne kick)
M — Thyne 5 run (Thyne kick)
Fourth Quarter
M — Palomo 1 run (Thyne kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.