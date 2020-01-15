Mitchell’s Austin Thyne has helped his team to a hot start to the basketball season.
The sophomore guard has led Mitchell to a 10-4 record so far this season after beating Sidney 61-44 on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Thyne leads the team scoring 18.3 points per game, which is the third highest scoring average in Class C1. He is also averaging 3.7 assists (sixth in Class C1) and 3.3 steals (second in Class C1).
If you were to ask Thyne, he’s just doing what he needs to do to help his team to be successful.
“I just do what I do everyday. I try to do the little things right. Play defense. If someone is getting down, I just try to pick them up and so we do a lot better and work together as a team,” he said.
Mitchell coach Jayson Gregory said Thyne is an exceptional player.
“He started for us last year as a freshman. It’s very impressive to watch him play,” Gregory said. “At his age, the things he does out on the court, his vision out on the court is impressive. Last year, as a freshman it was more eye opening. Now, he’s just continuing to mature and continuing to get better. It’s just fun to watch him grow as a person and a player.”
Gregory said Thyne had been on his radar for a while.
“He played summer league and did all the summer stuff between his eighth-grade and ninth-grade year, and he was an impressive player in junior high. That’s how we knew what kind of player we knew he was going to be. We watch him from little kid ball all the way until now,” he said.
To standout on this Mitchell team is a testament to Thyne’s talent. The Tigers are stacked with great shooters who can hit from anywhere on the floor.
“He’s just an overall offensive threat. When he gets going from outside he can fill it up. He also has a knack for getting to the rim. What’s also impressive about him is the amount of assists he has, as well. If he’s not scoring, he’s able to facilitate for the other players,” Gregory said.
His breakout season is also a testament to his work ethic.
“Austin is a great kid. He comes to practice everyday and has tremendous effort. He has a great attitude. He’s just a great overall kid,” he said. “He’s an overall leader. When he needs to be vocal he’s vocal, but he also leads by example.”
Gregory said it has been nice to watch his team mature and grow into better players and helping to turn his program around.
““We’ve been building this for about three years. When Blake, Keaton and John were freshman they were seeing a lot of varsity time. We took our lumps. Halfway through their sophomore year things started to really click,” Gregory said. “We’ve been adding pieces throughout the years. Rylan, Francisco and Jaron, the next year, began seeing some time at a young age,” he said. “It’s been kind of a process, but it’s building. It has been rewarding just watching them grow as players. Now we’re starting to see the wins, that’s the payoff.”
With Thyne leading the way, the Tigers are hoping to see good results in the postseason.
“We want to get to state and we want to win a game at state. We want to see how we can compete against the teams out east,” Thyne said.
