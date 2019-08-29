Mitchell’s Hodsden runs to top finish at Panhandle Classic

Mitchell’s Regan Hodsden got her senior season off to an impressive start by placing first at the Panhandle Classic cross country meet held Thursday afternoon at Riverview Golf Course in Scottsbluff.
Hodsden finished the course in a winning time of 20 minutes, 33 seconds.
Placing second right behind Hodsden was Scottsbluff junior Brooke Holzworth. She finished with a time of 20:49. Gering freshman Madison Seiler followed in third place in 21:14.
Two other Gering runners cracked the top 10. Shailee Patton finished fourth in 21:32 and Tukker Romey placed seventh in 21:53.
The other local top-10 medalists included Chadron’s Mackenzie Butts in sixth (21:43), Chadron’s Makinley Fuller in eighth (22:14), Chadron’s Aspen Graves in ninth (22:14), and Scottsbluff freshman Stephanie Fielder in 10th (22:24).
Mullen’s Trevor Kuncl claimed the top finish in the boys’ race with a winning time of 17:48. Sidney’s Cameron Brauer finished second in 18:09.
Brauer was one of three Red Raiders to place in the top 10. He was joined by Daniel Bashtovoi in third in 18:12 and Mitch Deer in fifth in 18:31.
A trio of Gering runners medaled in the top 10. Logan Andrews finished seventh in 18:43, Jack Franklin was eighth in 18:44 and Tyler Nagel finished 10th in 18:52.
Other local top-10 finishers were Mitchell’s Ashtyn Martin in fourth (18:22), Mitchell’s Caden Knutson in sixth (18:36) and Chadron’s Nathan Burch in ninth (18:44).
No team scoring was kept at the meet.
Girls Top 20
1, Regan Hodsden, Mitchell, 20:33. 2, Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 20:49. 3, Madison Seiler, Gering, 21:14. 4, Shailee Patton, Gering, 21:32. 5, Molly Paxton, Mullen, 21:32. 6, Mackenzie Butts, Chadron, 21:43. 7, Tukker Romey, Gering, 21:53. 8, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 22:14. 9, Aspen Graves, Chadron, 22:14. 10, Stephanie Fielder, Scottsbluff, 22:24. 11, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, 22:31. 12, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 22:39. 13, Angelea Arnett, Sidney, 22:41. 14, Jamisyn Howard, Scottsbluff, 22:49. 15, Jessica Whitebear, Bayard, 22:50. 16, Paityn Homan, Morrill, 22:53. 17, Claire Linders, Bridgeport, 23:00. 18, Sunny Edens, Scottsbluff, 23:19. 19, Alexis Hill, Bridgeport, 23:21. 20, Jillian Brennan, Crawford, 23:36.
Boys Top 20
1, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 17:48. 2, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 18:09. 3, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 18:12. 4, Ashtyn Martin, Mitchell, 18:22. 5, Mitch Deer, Sidney, 18:31. 6, Caden Knutson, Mitchell, 18:36. 7, Logan Andrews, Gering, 18:43. 8, Jack Franklin, Gering, 18:44. 9, Nathan Burch, Chadron, 18:44. 10, Tyler Nagel, Gering, 18:52. 11, Benjamin Bashtovoi, Sidney, 18:53. 12, Roberto Martinez, Gering, 19:10. 13, Alec Garcia, Alliance, 19:12. 14, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 19:14. 15, Easton Anderson, Mitchell, 19:18. 16, Benjamin Roberts, Scottsbluff, 19:22. 17, Deven Sullivan, Banner County, 19:22. 18, Julian Maytorena, Sidney, 19:28. 19, Elijah Conley, Bridgeport, 19:28. 20, Hayden Jennings, Mullen, 19:30.