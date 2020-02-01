Mitchell wrestlers claim home invitational title

MITCHELL — The Mitchell wrestling team scored 128 points to claim first place in its wrestling invitational on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Mitchell coach Anthony Chancellor said he was proud of his team’s performance in the 11-team tournament.
“Coming into the tournament, we knew we were down a little bit in numbers, but the boys have finally gotten into the right weight classes. We had most of our weight classes filled for the first time in a tournament. We knew we had a good shot. It’s good to come off a high note getting ready for the postseason with a tournament win, especially at home,” he said.
Five Tiger wrestlers left the tournament with first place medals — Kadin Perez at 138 pounds, Jake Chasek at 145, Justin Chasek at 152, Nicholas Coley at 195 and Nathan Coley at 220.
In the first round, Perez pinned Torrington’s Matthew Hellus at 1:09. Perez then pinned Leyton’s Chance Carter in :59. Perez won his third match by 8-6 decision over Kimball’s Trey Schindler.
Jake Chasek started the tournament off with a pin in 3:18 over Torrington’s Kevin Ferguson. He pinned Gering’s Michael Rico in 2:25 in the second round. In the championship match, Jake Chasek pinned Keenan Allen of Gering in 1;28.
At 152, Justin Chasek pinned his way to the title. He pinned Sioux County’s Mike Sanderson in 4:45, Hayden McDonald of Hemingford in 1:36, Gering’s Carmelo Timblin in 1:10 and Jose Martinez Jr. of Minatare in 3:31.
Nicholas Coley pinned his first three opponents. Coley pinned Scottsbluff’s Trenton Jenkins in :45, he pinned Scottsbluff’s Jake Abrams in :47 and Scottsbluff’s Trey May in 3:13. Coley’s biggest win of the night was an 8-4 decision over Hemingford’s Jake Sellman, Chancellor said.
Nathan Coley went 2-0 at 220, where only three wrestlers competed. He pinned Scottsbluff’s Tyler Smith in 1:53, and pinned Jett Eggers of Hemingford in :30.
Nathan Coley said he would have liked to have wrestled more matches but is satisfied with the win. He said he feels like he is on his way to achieving his goal for the season — reaching the state tournament and winning a couple matches.
“I think I’m a whole lot better than last year. I’ve been putting in a lot of work, especially with our new volunteer coach,” Nathan Coley said.
Hemingford finished second in the team standings with 99 points, followed by Gering’s junior varsity with 73.
Four Bobcats took first in their weight classes — Tayson Ernesti at 106, Creel Weber at 113, Carter Buchheit at 132 and Tyler Coleman at 160.
Brasen Hakert (120) and Eli Thompson (170) took home first-place medals for Gering JV.
Kimball took fourth with 63 points and Scottsbluff JV took fifth with 44.
The Longhorns’ Stephen Bateman claimed first at 285, and Connor Cluff finished on top at 126.
Individual Results
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tayson Ernesti of Hemingford
2nd Place - Riley Little of Scottsbluff JV
3rd Place - Matthew Johnson of Kimball
4th Place - Bella Castellaw of Mitchell
Round 1
Tayson Ernesti (Hemingford) 15-12, Sr. over Bella Castellaw (Mitchell) 0-3, . (Fall 0:48)
Riley Little (Scottsbluff JV) 3-3, Jr. over Matthew Johnson (Kimball) 7-15, Fr. (MD 14-2)
Round 2
Tayson Ernesti (Hemingford) 15-12, Sr. over Riley Little (Scottsbluff JV) 3-3, Jr. (Fall 0:40)
Matthew Johnson (Kimball) 7-15, Fr. over Bella Castellaw (Mitchell) 0-3, . (Fall 2:28)
Round 3
Tayson Ernesti (Hemingford) 15-12, Sr. over Matthew Johnson (Kimball) 7-15, Fr. (MD 15-7)
Riley Little (Scottsbluff JV) 3-3, Jr. over Bella Castellaw (Mitchell) 0-3, . (Fall 1:07)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Creel Weber of Hemingford
2nd Place - Joseph Barraza of Gering JV
3rd Place - Gabe Kohel of Morrill
4th Place - Kaden Golden of Mitchell
Round 1
Gabe Kohel (Morrill) 15-13, So. over Kaden Golden (Mitchell) 4-15, So. (Fall 0:29)
Creel Weber (Hemingford) 16-13, Fr. over Joseph Barraza (Gering JV) 13-13, Fr. (Dec 5-4)
Round 2
Joseph Barraza (Gering JV) 13-13, Fr. over Gabe Kohel (Morrill) 15-13, So. (Dec 7-1)
Creel Weber (Hemingford) 16-13, Fr. over Kaden Golden (Mitchell) 4-15, So. (Fall 0:31)
Round 3
Creel Weber (Hemingford) 16-13, Fr. over Gabe Kohel (Morrill) 15-13, So. (Dec 7-3)
Joseph Barraza (Gering JV) 13-13, Fr. over Kaden Golden (Mitchell) 4-15, So. (Fall 0:32)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brasen Hakert of Gering JV
2nd Place - Daniel Kohel of Morrill
3rd Place - Mason Wagner of Scottsbluff JV
4th Place - Richard Moeller of Hemingford
5th Place - Dawson Juelfs of Leyton
Round 1
Daniel Kohel (Morrill) 21-11, Fr. over Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff JV) 14-12, Fr. (Dec 13-7)
Richard Moeller (Hemingford) 7-17, Fr. over Dawson Juelfs (Leyton) 4-11, Fr. (Fall 3:06)
Round 2
Brasen Hakert (Gering JV) 21-6, Fr. over Richard Moeller (Hemingford) 7-17, Fr. (Fall 0:39)
Daniel Kohel (Morrill) 21-11, Fr. over Dawson Juelfs (Leyton) 4-11, Fr. (Fall 0:58)
Round 3
Brasen Hakert (Gering JV) 21-6, Fr. over Dawson Juelfs (Leyton) 4-11, Fr. (Fall 0:35)
Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff JV) 14-12, Fr. over Richard Moeller (Hemingford) 7-17, Fr. (Fall 2:43)
Round 4
Brasen Hakert (Gering JV) 21-6, Fr. over Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff JV) 14-12, Fr. (Fall 1:11)
Daniel Kohel (Morrill) 21-11, Fr. over Richard Moeller (Hemingford) 7-17, Fr. (Fall 2:52)
Round 5
Brasen Hakert (Gering JV) 21-6, Fr. over Daniel Kohel (Morrill) 21-11, Fr. (MD 10-0)
Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff JV) 14-12, Fr. over Dawson Juelfs (Leyton) 4-11, Fr. (Fall 1:26)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Connor Cluff of Kimball
2nd Place - Hadley Markowski of Mitchell
3rd Place - Brenton Abbott of Leyton
4th Place - Hayden Umble of Mitchell
5th Place - Mark Bartlett of Morrill
Round 1
Brenton Abbott (Leyton) 20-7, So. over Mark Bartlett (Morrill) 10-12, Jr. (Fall 3:51)
Connor Cluff (Kimball) 16-13, Jr. over Hayden Umble (Mitchell) 4-5, Fr. (Fall 1:13)
Round 2
Hadley Markowski (Mitchell) 25-9, Jr. over Hayden Umble (Mitchell) 4-5, Fr. (Fall 2:38)
Brenton Abbott (Leyton) 20-7, So. over Connor Cluff (Kimball) 16-13, Jr. (Dec 9-6)
Round 3
Connor Cluff (Kimball) 16-13, Jr. over Hadley Markowski (Mitchell) 25-9, Jr. (Fall 4:56)
Hayden Umble (Mitchell) 4-5, Fr. over Mark Bartlett (Morrill) 10-12, Jr. (Fall 1:16)
Round 4
Hadley Markowski (Mitchell) 25-9, Jr. over Mark Bartlett (Morrill) 10-12, Jr. (Fall 1:26)
Brenton Abbott (Leyton) 20-7, So. over Hayden Umble (Mitchell) 4-5, Fr. (Fall 0:52)
Round 5
Hadley Markowski (Mitchell) 25-9, Jr. over Brenton Abbott (Leyton) 20-7, So. (Dec 3-2)
Connor Cluff (Kimball) 16-13, Jr. over Mark Bartlett (Morrill) 10-12, Jr. (Fall 1:26)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Carter Buchheit of Hemingford
2nd Place - Max Palomo of Mitchell
3rd Place - Sean Johnson of Sioux Co.
Round 1
Max Palomo (Mitchell) 8-19, Sr. over Sean Johnson (Sioux Co.) 4-13, So. (Fall 1:15)
Round 2
Carter Buchheit (Hemingford) 18-4, Sr. over Sean Johnson (Sioux Co.) 4-13, So. (Fall 2:56)
Round 3
Carter Buchheit (Hemingford) 18-4, Sr. over Max Palomo (Mitchell) 8-19, Sr. (Fall 2:58)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kadin Perez of Mitchell
2nd Place - Trey Schindler of Kimball
3rd Place - Matthew Hellus of Torrington
4th Place - Chance Carter of Leyton
Round 1
Kadin Perez (Mitchell) 16-6, Jr. over Matthew Hellus (Torrington) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 1:09)
Trey Schindler (Kimball) 20-13, Fr. over Chance Carter (Leyton) 5-9, Fr. (Fall 0:56)
Round 2
Kadin Perez (Mitchell) 16-6, Jr. over Chance Carter (Leyton) 5-9, Fr. (Fall 0:59)
Trey Schindler (Kimball) 20-13, Fr. over Matthew Hellus (Torrington) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 0:52)
Round 3
Kadin Perez (Mitchell) 16-6, Jr. over Trey Schindler (Kimball) 20-13, Fr. (Dec 8-6)
Matthew Hellus (Torrington) 1-2, Fr. over Chance Carter (Leyton) 5-9, Fr. (Fall 1:57)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jake Chasek of Mitchell
2nd Place - Keenan Allen of Gering JV
3rd Place - Michael Rico of Gering JV
4th Place - Kevin Ferguson of Torrington
1st Place Match
Jake Chasek (Mitchell) 12-6, Jr. over Keenan Allen (Gering JV) 14-12, Fr. (Fall 1:28)
3rd Place Match
Michael Rico (Gering JV) 11-13, Sr. over Kevin Ferguson (Torrington) 2-2, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Justin Chasek of Mitchell
2nd Place - Jose Martinez Jr. of Minatare
3rd Place - Carmelo Timblin of Gering JV
4th Place - Mike Sanderson of Sioux Co.
5th Place - Hayden McDonald of Hemingford
Round 1
Jose Martinez Jr. (Minatare) 17-13, Jr. over Carmelo Timblin (Gering JV) 8-13, So. (Fall 1:59)
Mike Sanderson (Sioux Co.) 7-19, So. over Hayden McDonald (Hemingford) 7-17, Fr. (Fall 3:05)
Round 2
Justin Chasek (Mitchell) 15-2, Jr. over Mike Sanderson (Sioux Co.) 7-19, So. (Fall 4:45)
Jose Martinez Jr. (Minatare) 17-13, Jr. over Hayden McDonald (Hemingford) 7-17, Fr. (Fall 0:48)
Round 3
Justin Chasek (Mitchell) 15-2, Jr. over Hayden McDonald (Hemingford) 7-17, Fr. (Fall 1:36)
Carmelo Timblin (Gering JV) 8-13, So. over Mike Sanderson (Sioux Co.) 7-19, So. (Dec 8-2)
Round 4
Justin Chasek (Mitchell) 15-2, Jr. over Carmelo Timblin (Gering JV) 8-13, So. (Fall 1:10)
Jose Martinez Jr. (Minatare) 17-13, Jr. over Mike Sanderson (Sioux Co.) 7-19, So. (Fall 0:50)
Round 5
Justin Chasek (Mitchell) 15-2, Jr. over Jose Martinez Jr. (Minatare) 17-13, Jr. (Fall 3:31)
Carmelo Timblin (Gering JV) 8-13, So. over Hayden McDonald (Hemingford) 7-17, Fr. (Fall 3:16)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tyler Coleman of Hemingford
2nd Place - Allen McCumbers of Sioux Co.
3rd Place - Caden Knutson of Mitchell
Round 1
Allen McCumbers (Sioux Co.) 12-7, Sr. over Caden Knutson (Mitchell) 6-8, Jr. (MD 14-6)
Round 2
Tyler Coleman (Hemingford) 25-8, Sr. over Caden Knutson (Mitchell) 6-8, Jr. (Fall 1:12)
Round 3
Tyler Coleman (Hemingford) 25-8, Sr. over Allen McCumbers (Sioux Co.) 12-7, Sr. (Fall 2:39)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Eli Thompson of Gering JV
2nd Place - Alex Neefe of Hemingford
3rd Place - Tyler Juma of Torrington
4th Place - Sam Birdsall of Torrington
1st Place Match
Eli Thompson (Gering JV) 3-0, So. over Alex Neefe (Hemingford) 14-17, Jr. (Dec 10-6)
3rd Place Match
Tyler Juma (Torrington) 11-10, Jr. over Sam Birdsall (Torrington) 2-2, Fr. (Fall 0:44)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Bryce Seier of Morrill
2nd Place - Gabe Mitchell of Torrington
3rd Place - Harvey Wesley of Hay Springs
4th Place - Quint Starkey of Sioux Co.
Round 1
Gabe Mitchell (Torrington) 29-6, Jr. over Quint Starkey (Sioux Co.) 1-19, Fr. (Fall 0:13)
Bryce Seier (Morrill) 21-12, Jr. over Harvey Wesley (Hay Springs) 12-16, Fr. (Fall 0:42)
Round 2
Gabe Mitchell (Torrington) 29-6, Jr. over Harvey Wesley (Hay Springs) 12-16, Fr. (Fall 1:13)
Bryce Seier (Morrill) 21-12, Jr. over Quint Starkey (Sioux Co.) 1-19, Fr. (Fall 0:23)
Round 3
Bryce Seier (Morrill) 21-12, Jr. over Gabe Mitchell (Torrington) 29-6, Jr. (Dec 8-7)
Harvey Wesley (Hay Springs) 12-16, Fr. over Quint Starkey (Sioux Co.) 1-19, Fr. (Fall 0:38)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nicholas Coley of Mitchell
2nd Place - Jake Sellman of Hemingford
3rd Place - Trey May of Scottsbluff JV
4th Place - Jake Abrams of Scottsbluff JV
5th Place - Trenton Jenkins of Scottsbluff JV
Round 1
Jake Sellman (Hemingford) 26-14, Sr. over Trey May (Scottsbluff JV) 10-24, Fr. (Fall 1:43)
Jake Abrams (Scottsbluff JV) 1-3, Fr. over Trenton Jenkins (Scottsbluff JV) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 1:18)
Round 2
Nicholas Coley (Mitchell) 22-8, Sr. over Trenton Jenkins (Scottsbluff JV) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:45)
Jake Sellman (Hemingford) 26-14, Sr. over Jake Abrams (Scottsbluff JV) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 0:26)
Round 3
Nicholas Coley (Mitchell) 22-8, Sr. over Jake Abrams (Scottsbluff JV) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 0:47)
Trey May (Scottsbluff JV) 10-24, Fr. over Trenton Jenkins (Scottsbluff JV) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:34)
Round 4
Nicholas Coley (Mitchell) 22-8, Sr. over Trey May (Scottsbluff JV) 10-24, Fr. (Fall 3:13)
Jake Sellman (Hemingford) 26-14, Sr. over Trenton Jenkins (Scottsbluff JV) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:28)
Round 5
Nicholas Coley (Mitchell) 22-8, Sr. over Jake Sellman (Hemingford) 26-14, Sr. (Dec 8-4)
Trey May (Scottsbluff JV) 10-24, Fr. over Jake Abrams (Scottsbluff JV) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 1:28)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nathan Coley of Mitchell
2nd Place - Tyler Smith of Scottsbluff JV
3rd Place - Jett Eggers of Hemingford
Round 1
Tyler Smith (Scottsbluff JV) 3-8, Jr. over Jett Eggers (Hemingford) 6-15, Fr. (Fall 0:50)
Round 2
Nathan Coley (Mitchell) 18-9, Jr. over Tyler Smith (Scottsbluff JV) 3-8, Jr. (Fall 1:53)
Round 3
Nathan Coley (Mitchell) 18-9, Jr. over Jett Eggers (Hemingford) 6-15, Fr. (Fall 0:30)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Stephen Bateman of Kimball
2nd Place - Tony Gonzales of Minatare
3rd Place - Brock Knutson of Mitchell
4th Place - Xavier Robb of Hemingford
5th Place - Fabian Hernandez of Morrill
Round 1
Tony Gonzales (Minatare) 13-7, So. over Brock Knutson (Mitchell) 6-4, Fr. (Fall 2:39)
Xavier Robb (Hemingford) 1-3, Sr. over Fabian Hernandez (Morrill) 6-17, Sr. (Fall 0:25)
Round 2
Stephen Bateman (Kimball) 20-10, Sr. over Xavier Robb (Hemingford) 1-3, Sr. (Fall 1:48)
Tony Gonzales (Minatare) 13-7, So. over Fabian Hernandez (Morrill) 6-17, Sr. (Fall 1:24)
Round 3
Stephen Bateman (Kimball) 20-10, Sr. over Fabian Hernandez (Morrill) 6-17, Sr. (Fall 1:45)
Brock Knutson (Mitchell) 6-4, Fr. over Xavier Robb (Hemingford) 1-3, Sr. (Fall 3:11)
Round 4
Stephen Bateman (Kimball) 20-10, Sr. over Brock Knutson (Mitchell) 6-4, Fr. (Fall 0:44)
Tony Gonzales (Minatare) 13-7, So. over Xavier Robb (Hemingford) 1-3, Sr. (Fall 1:26)
Round 5
Stephen Bateman (Kimball) 20-10, Sr. over Tony Gonzales (Minatare) 13-7, So. (Fall 4:23)
Brock Knutson (Mitchell) 6-4, Fr. over Fabian Hernandez (Morrill) 6-17, Sr. (Fall 2:23)
Team Results
1, Mitchell, 128; 2, Hemingford, 99; 3, Gering JV, 73; 4, Kimball, 63; 5, Scottsbluff JV, 44; 6, Torrington, 39; 7, Morrill, 34; 8, Minatare, 32; 9, Sioux County, 14; 10, Leyton, 11; 11, Hay Springs, 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.