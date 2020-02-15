Morrill boys lose heartbreaker to Gordon-Rushville

MORRILL — After a rough first half, the Morrill boys exploded on offense in the second but fell just one point shy, losing 46-45 to Gordon-Rushville on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Gordon-Rushville jumped on top early holding an 11-7 lead after the first quarter and built it to 18-13 by the half.
Tanner Whetham scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half to lead the Lions’ offensive surge. Early in the first half, though, Whetham joined an elite club scoring his 1,000th career point.
The milestone was bittersweet with his team falling just short at the end, he said.
Blake Lofink scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, as well. Whetham and Lofink helped Morrill outscore Gordon-Rushville 32-28 in the second half.
Morrill head coach Terry Lofink said his team lacked focus in the first half.
“We didn’t play with any urgency the first two and a half quarters. We just came in and went through the motions and didn’t play with any urgency at all,” he said.
The fourth quarter saw several lead changes. Caden Lewis tied the game at 36 with a 3-pointer with 6:40 to go in the fourth quarter. Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Nelson connected on one of two free throws to give the Mustangs the 37-36 edge.
Whetham scored with 4:34 to play to give Morrill the 38-37 lead.
With 3:16 to play, Nelson put Gordon-Rushville up 39-38.
Whetham shot free throws with 3:09 to play. He connected on the first to tie the game, and missed the second. The Lions, though, got the rebound and Whetham got the bucket for the 41-39 lead.
With 2:33 to play, the Mustangs’ PJ Lynch scored to tie the game once again.
Lofink scored inside with 1:47 to play to give Morrill the 43-41 advantage. Whetham added to the lead with an easy inside bucket to give Morrill the 45-41 lead.
Carter Anderson answered with a 3-pointer to bring the Mustangs within one at 45-44.
Ellis Livingston stole the in-bounds pass and got the quick bucket.
Morrill’s Kolton McMackin was fouled on the inbounds pass with .2 seconds on the clock. McMackin went to the line, missing his first free throw and sealing the win for Gordon-Rushville.
Terry Lofink said it wasn’t the missed free throw at the end that lost the game for the Lions.
“Everybody is going to look back and say the game was lost at the end. No it wasn’t. It was lost in the first half because we weren’t ready to play. That’s on me. That’s on our guys. We didn’t play with any focus or energy. We sleepwalked through the first half. You can’t do that,” he said.
Terry Lofink said the difference in the game was Gordon-Rushville came to play.
“This Gordon-Rushville team starts a lot of young kids, but they’re scrappy little guys. They’re going to play hard and compete,” Terry Lofink said. “They’ve won some games. I’m just really disappointed with how everything went down. All of a sudden in the fourth quarter we finally make a run and our guys started getting going. We get a four point lead. The one play we talked about in pregame is they’re going to run that elevator screen and we don’t do a good job of defending it and kid hits a three. We turned it over twice.”
Lofink said his team needs to learn to play a little more composed down the stretch.
“ You have to embrace the moment. To win games at the end of the game, you have to have a bunch of guys at the end of the game say, ‘I’m winning the game. I’m not turning the ball over. I got to take care of it,’” he said.
Gor-Rush 11 7 15 13 — 46
Morrill 7 6 15 17 — 45
GORDON-RUSHVILLE
Ellis Livingston 11, Carter Anderson 7, Keenan Schwarting 5, PJ Lynch 9, Jace Nelson 9, Charles Hollow Horn 5.
MORRILL
Caden Lewis 3, Blake Lofink 15, Kolton McMackin 6, Michael Johnson 2, Tanner Whetham 19.
