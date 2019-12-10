Morrill boys use balanced attack to down Hay Springs 74-37

MORRILL — The Morrill boys basketball team had four players score in double figures as they ran past Hay Springs 74-37.
Morrill head coach Terry Lofink said his team played with purpose against Hay Springs.
"It was a great team effort," Lofink said. "I felt our boys played with great pace in the game which allowed us to get some good looks. We didn’t play particularly well Saturday so for us to come back and get back going again was important."
Morrill quickly jumped on top of Hay Springs with a 20-point effort in the first quarter. They added 29 more in the second to take a 49-23 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Morrill came out of the half with another big quarter, outscoring Hay Springs 21-4 for a 70-27 lead going into the final stanza.
The Lions cruised in the fourth, Hay Springs outscored Morrill 10-4 in that quarter. Morrill, though, closed out the game with a 74-37 win. Tanner Whetham led the Lions with 21 points, followed closely by Blake Lofink with 20. Kolten McMackin scored 15 points and Brody Brown added 10 for Morrill.
Terry Lofink said his team is well balanced and will have to play well with upcoming road games against Garden County on Friday, Dec. 13 and Kimball on Saturday, Dec. 14.
"I love our guys I feel we have a nice team with a good blend of experience and youth. We have a big week ahead with two road games at Garden County and Kimball," Lofink said.
Logan DeCoste led Hay Springs with 14 points, followed by Brody Planansky with 9. Charles Twarling poured in seven points for the Hawks.
Hay Springs. 8. 15. 4. 10. 37
Morrill 20. 29. 21. 4. 74
Hay Springs
Baiden Planansky 5, Charles Twarling 7, Brody Planansky 9, Logan DeCoste 14, Scherbarth 2,
Morrill
Caden Lewis 5, Brody Brown 10, Blake Lofink 20, Kolten McMackin 15, Rowdy Lind 1, Tanner Whetham 21, Isaiah Guerue 2
