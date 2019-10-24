Morrill falls to No. 9-rated Sutherland, 28-22

The No. 9- rated (Omaha World-Herald) Sutherland football team narrowly escaped losing for the first time this season after squeaking by Morrill 28-22 in a contest that came down to the final whistle on Thursday night in Morrill.
The win helped the Sailors hold on to an undefeated season at 8-0, while Morrill finished its season with a mark of 4-4.
Morrill head coach Adam Jantzi said the Lions played the best game they have played in the four years he has been at the helm.
“That’s the best by far we’ve played in four years I’ve been here. I’m so proud of these seniors and this team,” Jantzi said. “The effort they put out there tonight, it makes me emotional just thinking about it. And I think that it being parent’s night, that’s the effort the parents and the town can be proud of, win or lose right there. I know we lost, but I’m so proud of this team right now. I just have no words to express how proud I am of these guys.”
The entire first half was a defensive showcase on both sides of the ball with each team going scoreless in the first quarter. However, a 30-yard pass from Sailor quarterback Tayton Schuster to Noah Holm with less than seven minutes to play in the half set up a 2-yard touchdown run from former Mitchell native, Carter Snyder, who also scored the 2-point conversion to put Sutherland on the board first, 8-0 with 2:54 to play before halftime.
Morrill came out swinging to start the third quarter when Isaiah Guerue got his paw on the ball to force a fumble that was recovered by teammate Michael Morgan on the Sutherland 29 yard line. The turnover turned into points for the Lions when senior quarterback called his own number a few plays later from five yards out to knot the score at 8-8 after he crossed the goal line for the 2-point conversion.
However, on Sutherland’s ensuing drive, Schuster found Snyder on a 45-yard pass to the end zone to regain the lead 14-8 after the failed 2-point conversion.
The Lions roared back on their next possession with a 55-yard drive capped off by a 4-yard touchdown run from senior Rowdy Lind to tie the score once again, 14-14, after a failed 2-point conversion.
Guerue stepped up on defense on Sutherland’s next possession, picking up his second forced-fumble of the night as Morgan got the recovery deep in Sailor territory on the 19-yard line. A 12-yard strike from Whetham to Blake Lofink on the seven yard line set up Lind’s second touchdown run of the contest, this time from seven yards out. The Lions converted the two points on a run from Morgan to take a 22-14 lead into the final quarter.
Sutherland put together a mammoth drive on its next possession, muscling the ball down to the 4-yard line. With the momentum seemingly going Sutherland’s way, Guerue rattled the Sailors’ cage with his third forced fumble of the night, again covered by Morgan to give the ball back to Morrill with 6:25 to play in the game. However, a mix up on the exchange on the next play turned into a loose ball and was recovered on the 2-yard line by Sutherland. The turnover turned into a 1-yard touchdown run by Schuster followed by a pass by Schuster to Holm for the conversion to tie the game at 22-22 with 4:42 left to play.
A three-and-out by the Lions on the next possession set up a punt return inside Morrill territory with time ticking down on the clock. The good return set up a 20-yard touchdown pass from Schuster to Snyder, giving the Sailors a 28-22 lead with 1:11 left to play after the failed 2-point conversion.
Morrill, though, didn’t go away quietly. Starting its final possession on its own 16-yard line, the Lions moved the ball into Sutherland territory with less than a minute to play. Sutherland’s defense stiffened up, forcing Morrill into a failed fourth and four with 16 seconds to go on the 19 yard line.
Jantzi knew his team was right where they needed to be late in the game but just couldn’t quite hold on for the win. He felt the turnover deep in Morrill’s territory was a deciding factor in the loss.
“We pretty much had them on the run the whole game,” he said. “Then we made one mistake down on our end and they got a little momentum there. But still, we had a chance to win all the way up to the end. We were pushing them around, doing what we wanted to on offense, and stuffing them on defense. We just played a great football game tonight against a great football team. Hats off to Sutherland, they found a way to win it. We definitely had our chances, but I’m so proud of them right now.
Although the loss was hard to swallow for eight Lion seniors and the rest of the team, Morrill held the powerful Sailors to its lowest scoring total of the season. In addition, Sutherland has outscored its opponents 420-153 in its eight wins.
Jantzi was especially proud of his seniors who played their last game as Lions on Thursday night.
“I’m going to miss these guys so much. These eight seniors,” he said. “They worked their butts off for four years for this program and we work way harder in the weight room than any other team I know and it will be really hard to see them graduate and go, but this is just an awesome group of seniors and some great athletes and football players, but just great kids. I’ll miss these seniors so much when they leave.
Sutherland (8-0) 0 8 6 14 — 28
Morrill (4-4) 0 0 22 0 — 22
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
S — Carter Snyder 2 run (Snyder run)
Third Quarter
M — Tanner Whetham 5 run (Whetham run)
S — Tayton Schuster 45 pass to Snyder (run failed)
M — Rowdy Lind 4 run (run failed)
M — Lind 7 run (Michael Johnson run)
Fourth Quarter
S — Schuster 1 run (Schuster pass to Noah Holm)
S — Schuster 20 pass to Snyder (run failed)
