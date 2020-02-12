Morrill girls explode in fourth for 47-38 win over Hemingford

MORRILL — Down 7 going into the fourth quarter, the Morrill girls basketball roared back in the fourth for the 47-38 win over Hemingford on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Morrill took a six point lead into the half at 16-12. Hemingford woke up on offense and put up 17 points while holding Morrill to 6.
The Lions trailed until Ilycia Guerue hit a layup with 6:53 left to play in the fourth to go up 30-29. Morrill exploded on the offensive end in the fourth quarter putting up 25 points. The Lions defense clamped down and held the Bobcats to just 13.
Morrill struggled a little bit during the game, coach Josh Guerue said.
“We knew we were going to come out and be a little sluggish tonight after the grind we’ve been through,” he said. “The challenge was could you focus and fight through that. We struggled with it tonight to be honest. We had some lazy fouls that got us into trouble. The girls found a way to win and found a way to get focused and get the job done. It wasn’t pretty.”
The Lions have been in a lot of close contests this season, which Josh Guerue said only makes his team better.
“I think anytime you’re in a tough game and you have to fight your way through it, I think it gives you that extra confidence that we’re always in it and we’re always ready to go,” he said. “We’ve been in a lot of those this year. This is another one that just helps reinforces to these girls to keep doing what they’re doing.”
Ilycia Guerue was in foul trouble, picking up fourth around the 4:15 mark of the fourth quarter.
“She’s been in foul trouble all year long,” Josh Guerue said. “She’s just got to learn to be more disciplined on the defensive side of the floor. She’s always looking for those steals, which hurts her at times. She’s also played pretty well with four fouls. For her to be able to play well down the stretch and help us pull that thing out with four fouls was a great thing for her to do.
“That’s the one thing we’re trying to get fixed — our foul problems. They are fouls that we can avoid. We just have to be in their mind and make sure we’re making smart decisions. As soon as we do that it makes it a little easier.”
Ilycia Guerue and Madison Mendoza fouled out, but the team kept fighting to the end, Josh Guerue said.
“That’s the one thing we’re trying to get fixed — our foul problems. They are fouls that we can avoid. We just have to be in their mind and make sure we’re making smart decisions. As soon as we do that it makes it a little easier,” Josh Guerue said.
A big part of the Lions win was their stifling defense, Josh Guerue said.
“They’ve played really good defense all year long. We’re trying to learn to steal balls when it’s in the air — steal passes instead reaching into girls,” Josh Guerue said. “When a girl gets a shot it isn’t the worse thing in the world. When a girl gets a shot we don’t have to foul her. We’ve got to learn those lesson, but I think we’re making progress.”
Josh Guerue said Hemingford gave his squad a tough game tonight.
“Hemingford played well tonight,” Josh Guerue said. “Steve Morava does a great job with those girls and he had them ready to play.”
Ilycia Guerue led Morrill with 19 points, Libbie Schaefer added 11.
Hemingford’s Makenzy Chancellor led all scorers with 21.
Morrill is back in action when they travel to Bridgeport to take on the Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m.
Morrill 11 5 6 25 — 47
Hemingford 4 8 17 13 — 38
Morrill
Shandie Hess 3, Libbie Schaefer 11, Madison Mendoza 1, Brooke Hopkins 7, Jaiden Steiner 3, Ilycia Guerue 19, Paris Frias 2.
Hemingford
Avery Davies 2, Kyla Walker 4, Catherine Bryner 6, Liz Mayer 1, Makenzy Chancellor 21, Kamryn Ash 4.
