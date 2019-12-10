Morrill girls run past Hay Springs 61-29

MORRILL — The Morrill girls basketball team used a huge first quarter to run past Hay Springs on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The Lions jumped on top of Hay Springs quickly with a 25-point first quarter.
“We wanted to play really aggressive on offense. The first few games, I didn’t think we were aggressive enough on offense. I think we did a great job of that tonight,” Morrill coach Josh Guerue said.
Hay Springs managed to outscore Morrill 12-9 in the second quarter, but went into the locker room down 36-17. The Lions smothering defense only allowed 12 more points the rest of the contest.
The Lions built a 52-22 lead going into the final quarter. Again, Morrill would outscore Hay Springs 9-7 in the final frame for thhe 61-29 win.
Guerue said his team executed their game plan perfectly, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
“I was really happy with our performance defensively. We wanted to focus on some things with some new defenses we’re working on this year. I thought the girls did a great job doing that,” he said.
Morrill started off the contest with a full-court press, which kept Hay Springs off balanced and forced a lot of turnovers.
“I think (it’s good) any time you can keep a team off balance. That’s an emerging Hay Springs team. They have some great young players. We didn’t want to give them any confidence early. We wanted to jump on them quick so they didn’t build that momentum. What we did scheme-wise and how the girls the girls executed it went well tonight,” Guerue said.
Leading the charge for Morrill was junior point guard Ilycia Guerue, who played a little in the post as well. Guerue led all scorers with 24 points. She added 12 steals. Libbie Schaefer poured in 17 points for Morrill. Jaiden Steiner socred 6 points and had 7 rebounds.
Joce Varvel led Hay Springs with 10 points.
Morrill- 27 9 16 9 61
Hay Springs- 5 12 5 7 29
Morrill: Shandie Hess 2, Brooke Hopkins 3, Madison Mendoza 4, Graci McCarty 5, Jaiden Steiner 6pts, 7 rebounds, Schaefer 17, Guerue 24pts 12 steals.
Hay Springs: Bailey Scherbarth 2, Sadie Hanks 2, Samantha Toof 3, Mia Skinner 3, Katelin Agler 4, Jaiden Anderson 5, Joce Varvel 10.
