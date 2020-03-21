Morrill’s Ashton Hoffman has had a dream of competing in the throwing in college ever since she stepped into the ring her freshman year.
From that first time she started throwing, she continued to improve. Her dedication to the throwing events put paid off earlier in March when the Morrill senior inked to throw at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
Hoffman said UNK was the right fit for her.
“It means a lot to me because I put a lot of hard work into this sport,” she said. “I have been to a lot of camps and put in a lot of time in at practices. I really love this sport. Ever since I stepped into the ring for the first time my freshman year, I knew I wanted to continue the sport into the collegiate level. I am super-excited to continue that at Kearney.”
That dedication is evident with Hoffman’s hard work. As a freshman, her best throw in the shot put was 32 feet, 3/4 inches and 85-10 1/2 in the discus. Her sophomore year saw her marks improve, throwing 34-11 in the shot and a personal best toss in the discus at 106-0. She finished 20th at the state meet that season.
Last year, she had a personal best heave of 37-7 at the NSAA State Championships to finish 10th. She also finished third at the Best in the West Classic with a 37-4 heave, which was her personal best until her performance at state.
As much as she is a talented thrower, she was also multi-versatile, running the 100, 200, the 4x100 and the 4x800 in her three seasons at Morrill. Last year she ran a personal-best time of 14.13 seconds in the 100 at the Morrill Early Bird event.
Hoffman said that she has learned a lot about hard work while at Morrill.
“I have learned how much hard work can pay off, starting from the weight room and then taking that into the ring and focusing on your form,” she said. “It is just having a good time and enjoying it as it lasts. Have fun while you are in high school and put time into things that you really enjoy. Take that and do what you love and try to follow that into what you want to do in your future.”
That is exactly what Hoffman did, and now she gets to continue throwing at the collegiate level next year. She said when she visited UNK, it was love at first sight.
“One of the biggest things is I really enjoyed the coaching staff,” she said. “When I went to Kearney, I knew when I went there that it was a good fit. I enjoyed the campus and the facility. I got to go to one of the practices, and just seeing how everything was ran was really cool.”
UNK’s track and field program has been one of the top programs in the nation and she is excited about competing alongside some of the top throwers in the nation.
“It is a really big plus (that they are one of the top programs in the nation),” she said. “They are nationally ranked and one of the girls that will be a senior next year is placing really high at the national level. That is a really cool thing for me because she will be a really good role model for me next year even right now because I know I get to work with her next year.”
Signing to compete at UNK was bittersweet for Hoffman since she had to work her way back from an ACL injury during her eighth grade year. Her recovery from that injury was something that inspired her, not only to excel in the weights, but also to decide what she wanted to do after college.
Her plans are to be a physical therapist.
“As of right now I am wanting to go into physical therapy because a lot of them had a really big impact in my life because I tore my ACL as an eight-grader and I had to go through a lot of physical therapy because of that,” she said. “I have had bad physical therapists and good physical therapist and I have learned from that. I want to impact a lot of athlete’s lives and to be able to help them get back into their sports and help them do things they didn’t think they could do.”
So far, her senior season has been put on hold because of the COVID-19 outbreak with many early-season track meets already postponed, including the Morrill Early Bird track and field meet.
The NSAA has ruled that high school practices are suspended until March 27 with the first day of competition is set for April 3. Those dates could change as the outbreak unfolds.
If the season is back in session, Hoffman has many goals she wants to accomplish her senior season if and when the spring sports season comes back.
“My goals is I want to break the school record this year and make it to state again,” she said. “I think that is a really considerable goal. As a team, I want a lot of us to make it to state because I always enjoyed going as a team.”
