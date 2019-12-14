Morrill’s Ilycia Guerue leading team to fast start

After Morrill’s Ilycia Guerue suffered a torn ACL and played in only eight games of her sophomore campaign, the high school junior is tearing up the court this season.
Guerue has led her team to a 4-1 record to start off the season. Through five games, Guerue is averaging an eye-popping 21 points per game.
Against Hay Springs on Dec. 10, Guerue said she switched up her game a little bit, though she is quick to heap praise on her teammates for helping her get open and to find her offensive rhythm.
“I play a little wing sometimes,” Guerue said. “Sometimes, I end up in the post position. It just takes knowing all of the positions. It’s just repetition, repetition, repetition.
“I’m usually a 3-point shooter, and I usually spend most of my time out there. I felt like it wasn’t on (against Hay Springs), so I thought, “OK, we’re just going to have to change that. We’re just going to have to drive and kick out. When I kicked out, my teammates were there ready for the ball.”
Guerue also displayed her defensive prowess snatching 12 steals against Hay Springs. Guerue, though, said it is a total team effort for the Lions.
“We all try to set the tone. On offense, we are pushing the ball. It wouldn’t happen if we weren’t all moving together and playing as a team,” she said. “I think I play a huge (leadership) role. I also think that there are other key parts throughout our team who make it so there’s way more than one leader out there.”
Morrill started its season playing in the Kimball Invite where they made it to the title game. They suffered their one loss of the season, so far. They fell to Dundy County 49-39.
“We really wanted to take the Kimball Invite. We were on track to do that, but the fourth quarter kind of got us. We just need to take that loss and learn from it. In our later games, when we’re in that situation, we’ll understand now what we have to do to win,” she said.
Since then, the Lions have been on a tear downing Garden County, 56-29, and Kimball, 40-28.
Guerue said these early season games are just stepping stones to where they want to be at the end of the season.
“I want to be able to make it to the district championship and win it. And, hopefully, go on to state. It hasn’t been done in a few years. We want to be able to call ourselves district champs,” she said.
Guerue said the old adage is true that the coach is always tougher on his own kids.
“Coach (Josh Guerue) does a good job of motivating us to get out there and push the ball and work together,” she said. “He’s pushing all of us, because we want to do big things this year.”
If the early part of the season is any indication, these Lions are going to make some waves this year.
