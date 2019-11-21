MORRILL — Morrill’s Laura Sherrod will be taking her volleyball talents to the collegiate level after signing with Colby Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Sherrod becomes the third Morrill volleyball player to sign and play volleyball at the collegiate level since 1997 and the first in over 10 years. Amy Mitchell signed and played two seasons at Western Nebraska Community College in 1997 and 1998, and then Ashley Long played 2005 for the Cougars.
“I am really excited to go there not only for the vet tech program, but they have a phenomenal volleyball team. They went 27-7 and missed going to nationals in the fifth set. I am very excited to be a part of a culture that has a winning season.
Sherrod said it has been her dream to play volleyball in college.
“It means the world to me. It has always been a dream for me since I was a freshman to play college volleyball,” she said. “It is something I have tried to pursue for a very long time. Getting here and all the hard work I put in and seeing it finally accomplished is really special for my family, too. So, it is exciting.”
Sherrod had an outstanding senior season as did the Morrill volleyball team. Morrill came up a few points short of winning the sub-district title, falling to Bridgeport in five sets.
“That (championship game) was a heart breaker,” she said. “It was hard to realize that we fought so hard at the end and that we didn’t get to progress and so something that the school hasn’t done in a long time. That was our goal to make something special this year and we came up short. That was really hard.”
Even with that loss, Sherrod said Morrill accomplished plenty this season finishing with a 16-14 record.
“We had a winning record and by far it is one of the best seasons Morrill has had in a long time,” she said. “It is really special to be in the senior class and I know our senior class can represent that it always hasn’t been easy on the volleyball side, so having a fun season and great coach was a blast.”
Sherrod also enjoyed a stellar volleyball career for the Lions.
Sherrod has played in 255 sets over her four years on the Morrill volleyball team. She finished her career with 273 kills, 411 digs, 88 blocks, and 129 ace serves. Her senior year definitely stands out. Sherrod finished the season with 156 kills with a hitting percentage of .156. Sherrod also had 61 aces, 17 solo blocks, 190 digs, and a 92 percent serving accuracy.
“It (volleyball career) has been great,” she said. “Some of the best high school memories that I will forever have will be in this gym. Making memories with all your friends, even though we run a lot, those are the best things. That is what makes you a good person and good character. I wouldn’t change these years at Morrill for anything.”
Morrill coach Kyle Rice said Colby is not only getting a good volleyball player, but an outstanding student.
“Laura is a very versatile athlete. Over the last couple of years, she has done a lot for our offense,” he said. “Last year she led hitting percentage as far as kills go. She did that again this year. Last year she led in serve receive and digs. This year she led in aces and was one of our top defensive players as well. She is a very good all-around player.
“She is also one of those players that works hard with the team and she is a teammate that leads in the middle, so if she is going to ask the team to do something, she will be right there alongside working hard with them. Laura is willing to put in the hard work to see the team progress. I think Colby is getting a phenomenal all-around athlete that also has a passion for school and do well in her academics. She will be a leader on and off the court.”
Sherrod could have had her pick of sports, too, as the 5-foot-8 senior is also an outstanding basketball player and track athlete. But those two sports weren’t on her radar to pursue.
“If I had the option to do track or something, I don’t know if I would take it,” she said. “I would just love to focus on volleyball. Volleyball is my true love.”
At Colby, Sherrod will major in vet tech and it was an easy decision to pick that major.
“Growing up on a farm and ranch with my family, it just has been my life,” she said. “I can’t picture doing anything else. I can’t imagine working in an office or something. I like to be outside and be around animals. Vet tech is the way my heart leads me so that is what I want to do.”
While her studies will be in veterinary medicine, her goal on the court is to get better.
“I want to become a better volleyball player, makes friends, experience the college life going through playing sports,” she said. “I think it will be a lot of fun.”
