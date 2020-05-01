Morrill’s Shaw heading to York for track and field

Morrill’s Alyssa Shaw never had an opportunity to run the hurdles for Morrill High School because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that still didn’t keep her from continuing her running career in college.
Shaw, who spent most of her high school career at Hyannis, before transferring to Mitchell and Morrill the last two years, signed to continue her running career at York College on Friday, May 1 on the track at Morrill High School.
Shaw said it is a perfect fit for her as she gets to run events that she loves plus she is looking forward to maybe running the steeplechase in college as well.
“I am going to York College and I chose to go there because they offered me some really great scholarships and I really loved the community view of the college,” Shaw said. “it is a really nice little town with a great little high school. All the people there were really nice and I felt like I fit in.”
Shaw earned the chance to run at York thanks to being recruited to wrestle first. When she couldn’t wrestle because of concussions, she focused on track and field.
“It means so much to me,” Shaw said. “I never thought I would be able to and I would be fast enough because I was never first all the time and I never thought I was that good. Being able to run for York, I still get to compete but not on the DI level since I am not as competitive, but I still get to do good.”
Shaw said that at York, she will run hurdles, but she will get to run the steeplechase as well, something that she is looking forward to.
“Definitely hurdles. My college coach (Justin) Carver was really excited when he saw my hurdle time which I don’t know why, they are not super good,” she said. “He was excited and he obviously hasn’t seem me trip over several hurdles before. I am really excited for me to run hurdles and a couple summers ago I got go to to Australia and run a steeplechase, which is like long-distance hurdling, and I do long distance, too, so it was a perfect event for me. He said I would be able to run it at York, too. I am so excited because that event was so fun.”
Shaw started her hurdling at Hyannis when she was in the sixth grade. She competed at Hyannis High School until transferring to Mitchell her junior year and then Morrill her senior year. While at Morrill, she also was on the Lion wrestling team.
Last year at Mitchell, Shaw had a personal best time of 17.44 seconds in the 100 hurdles at the Bayard BCD meet on May 3. She also had a 52.23 time in the 300 hurdles at the B-6 district meet to finish sixth. She also ran the 1,600 meters, and the 4x400 and 4x800 relay. The 4x800 team finished eighth at the Best in the West Classic last season.
“I actually started hurdling in the sixth grade and through junior high when I was in Hyannis. In seventh and eighth I got to compete, but sixth grade got to practice so I got to run hurdles with them my sixth-grade year and fell in love no matter how many times I fell over the hurdles,” she said. “My coach actually told me I was too short to run hurdles and I took that as a challenge so that is why I got into hurdling. I started to beat these long-legged girls and I said I can prove a point for short people so that is how I got into hurdling and stayed with it.”
As a freshman at Hyannis, Shaw had a personal best time of 17.64 seconds in the 100 and 52.64 seconds in the 300 hurdles at the Storm Twilight Meet. As a sophomore, Shaw competed at the Best in the West invite where she finished sixth in the 1,600 meters with a time of 6 minutes, 8.47 seconds. Mitchell’s Victoria Schwartz won the 1,600 meters that year.
During her time running track, Shaw said she definitely has improved.
“I feel I have got better,” she said. “I have only been at Morrill for a year but in all my years I have been in high school sports, I feel I have gotten better because I learned to manage my time between academics and athletics. It helps me prioritize what I really need to do.”
Shaw never got to wear the blue and gold track and field uniform this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but said everyone will be learning something from all this craziness going on right now in the world.
“It has been hectic to say the least,” she said. “I love seeing my friends every chance I get. I usually give them flying hugs and we usually fall to the ground. But this is a great opportunity to learn from because we get to learn to overcome these little things and it definitely makes me appreciate being in school even though people complain that they hate school so much and being here. I think we all appreciated it.”
The signing outside was also special, something that might set a new precedent when it comes to track and field signings.
“To the Morrill students, I am really happy I came here this year. They all were really accepting,” Shaw said. “Morrill is a great little school. I am glad I transferred here my senior year. I am glad they are staying safe right now and they didn’t come out here right now because we have to say safe. I am glad I got to have all my family and teachers here with my, and my friends that are important to me. It is kind of fun to have it outside, actually. It is different and at least it makes it special.”
