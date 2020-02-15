Morrill’s Tanner Whetham scores 1,000th career point

Morrill’s Tanner Whetham poses with a fan celebrating his 1,000th career point after the Lions game against Gordon-Rushville on Saturday, Feb 15 in Morrill. 

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

Morrill’s Tanner Whetham scored his 1,000th career point early in the Lions game against Gordon-Rushville. 

Tags

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.