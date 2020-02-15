Morrill senior Shandie Hess shines in final home game, Lions win 49-41

MORRILL — Morrill senior Shandie Hess scored 17 points to lead her team past Gordon-Rushville 49-41 while playing on her home floor for the final time.
Hess hit five three pointers including two big buckets toward the end of the second quarter.
Morrill led most of the game jumping out to a 13-6 lead after the first quarter.
The Mustangs outscored Morrill 12-10 in the second quarter, but Hess hit two big threes toward the end of the half to give Morrill the 23-18 halftime lead.
Morrill’s defense proved effective holding Gordon-Rushville to just 8 points in the third, while the Lions scored 18 of their own, including another pair of treys by Hess.
Gordon-Rusvhille surged in the fourth quarter outscoring Morrill 15-10, but their drive fell short as they fell 49-41.
Morrill coach Josh Guerue said his team played well in the win.
“I think right now we’re playing pretty good basketball. I’m really proud of the girls and the grind we had to go through there for a while,” Guerue said. “Now, they got themselves recovered a little bit. They played pretty good basketball. They just understood the situations. They played good situational basketball. They understood what was there and what to do. That Gordon-Rushville team is a good team. They beat Bridgeport (Friday night). They well coached. Any time you can get a win against them it feels pretty good.”
Ilycia Guerue scored a game-high 18 points for Morrill, but what may have been her biggest play was getting the assist on the second of Hess’ three-pointers at the end of the second quarter. A big smile broke out on her face after Hess buried the jumper.
“The family mantra that so many people use — we try to live that. You can see that with our girls with how excited they were for Shandie,” Guerue said. “Ilycia did a good job of feeding her. She wanted her to have the ball and have shots. She did a good job feeding her the ball and creating that. Shandie, our senior who has been in the program for four years and given us everything, came out and hit five 3s and have that night. I couldn’t be more proud of her. Boy is she going to be missed.”
Guerue said the game will be a great memory for Hess as she looks back on her high school basketball career for years to come.
“To have that one to be able to remember in your mind as the last time you played on this court is pretty special. As a coach, you just want these kids to succeed so bad and have those moments they get to think about the rest of their lives. It makes my heart full to know she now has that moment. It’s just pretty special,” Guerue said.
Hess said she and her teammates have always been supportive of one another.
“We just want to see each other succeed and it’s important everyone gets their moment for us. We try to make everybody feel special,” Hess said. “I’ll definitely remember this night. Coach let me keep the game ball, so I will always have that.”
Jayla Brehmer led Gordon-Rushville with 16 points, and Guerue said she was a tough defensive assignment for his team.
“Jayla is an unbelievable player. She’s caused us all kinds of problems. We prided ourselves on defense this year. We know we can always be good on defense even when we’re having an off-night on offense. We tried to lead by defense, which causes to foul at time. We did a little bit better not fouling tonight and made it difficult for them to find shots,” Guerue said.
Morrill will be back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 18 when they take on Bayard at 7 p.m. in the opening round of the C2-12 Sub-district Tournament in Gering.
Morrill 13 10 16 10 — 49
Gor-Rush 6 12 8 15 — 41
MORRILL
Shandie Hess 17, Libbie Schaefer 2, Madison Mendoza 9, Brooke Hopkins 3, Ilycia Guerue 18.
GORDON-RUSHVILLE
Tessa Hurlburt 1, Grace Anderson 8, Shelby Hurlburt 4, Sierra Garrett 8, Maddee Schmidt 2, Jayla Brehmer 16.
