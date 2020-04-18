Nebraska-born Kenny Sailors changed the game of basketball

Kenny Sailors. That’s probably an unfamiliar name to most basketball fans. As a lifelong basketball fan it was a name unknown to me.
I first heard of Sailors just a few days ago when my wife forwarded to me a Facebook post promoting a documentary on him executive produced by Steph Curry, of the Golden State Warriors.
Sailors may be the most important figure in modern basketball. He is commonly considered to be the inventor of the jump shot used by all basketball players worldwide. Arguably, nobody has made a bigger contribution to basketball than Sailors.
Without the jump shot we might have never known the names Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James or even Curry.
Sailors contribution to the sports is talked about in the documentary with interviews with Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant and University of Indiana coaching legend Bobby Knight.
Sailors was born in tiny Bushnell in Kimball County, a fact I also learned from the Facebook post. He was raised mostly in Hillsdale, Wyoming. It was in Wyoming where he came up with the jump shot, according to an article on Sports Illustrted’s website. At the time, the most commonly used shot was a flat-footed set shot.
According to the article on si.com, Sailors, who stood 5-10, reportedly came up with the shot because he was frustrated with having his shots blocked by his much taller brother Bud, who stood 6-5.
Sailors, who was a state champion as a senior in high school with a broad jump of 22 feet. He was also a gifted high jumper, according to an article on WyoHistory.org.
Sailors said his jumping ability gave him an advantage over his brother. So, he used that to his advantage and developed the jump shot.
Sailors would perfect the jump shot and took his talents to the University of Wyoming. He led the Cowboys to its first and only national championship in 1943. Also on that team, was local sports and business legend Don Waite. Waite played on the 1941 Scottsbluff Bearcats team that won the state championship. That Bearcats team was the first from western Nebraska to win a state title.
The Cowboys won the 1943 NCAA Tournament, while St. John’s won the National Invitational Tournament. The two teams met up later for the “world championship” at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City.
I was shocked to find that you can find highlights of that game on YouTube. If you look closely, you may be able to spot Waite.
Sailors said it was seven or eight years after that championship year that he spotted other players using his jump shot.
After college, Sailors played for seven team in five years in the BAA — the precursor to the NBA — and the NBA. He played for a brief time with the Denver Nuggets.
After his professional career, Sailors moved to Alaska and into obscurity. Sailors moved to Alaska to help alleviate his wife’s health issues. She had a hard time breathing in the high altitude of Wyoming. He started a hunting and fishing guide business there, according to WyoHistory.org.
Sailors, though, wanted to be known for more than “the silly jump shot,” he would say. While in Alaska, Sailors became a champion of women’s athletics.
Sailors would end up back in Wyoming, living in Laramie until his death in 2016. He was often spotted at University of Wyoming men’s and women’s basketball games.
Sadly, efforts to get Sailors inducted to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame were unsuccessful. Curry is hoping his documentary will put Sailors back in the spotlight and earn Sailors his rightful place in the Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.