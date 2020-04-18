Nebraska-born Kenny Sailors changed the game of basketball

Denver Nuggets Kenny Sailors poses in this 1950 photo. It started out as just another one-on-one game between two farm boys. But this one, on a warm spring day nearly 70 years ago, changed the world of basketball. Sailors, 13, was being dominated by his older, taller brother, Bud, as they battled on the dirt next to a windmill supporting a homemade wooden backboard and netless rim. Out of frustration, he leaped to keep Bud from swatting away his shot. It worked, and Kenny went on to perfect the jump shot. (AP Photo)