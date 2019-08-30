Nebraska Prep Football Scores

Adams Central 24, Aurora 8

Allen 44, Cedar Bluffs 6

Alma 38, Bertrand 24

Archbishop Bergan 16, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 15

Ashland-Greenwood 37, Fort Calhoun 14

Axtell 28, Loomis 20

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 38, Hartington Cedar Catholic 29

Bellevue West 63, Lincoln High 6

Bishop Neumann 42, Boys Town 14

Blair 21, Plattsmouth 14

Blue Hill 46, Meridian 8

Brady 56, Paxton 0

Burwell 42, North Central 0

Centennial 48, Syracuse 7

Central City 41, St. Paul 12

Chadron 46, Gordon/Rushville 6

Cody-Kilgore 54, McPherson County/Stapleton 12

Columbus 27, Norfolk 24, OT

Columbus Lakeview 55, Fillmore Central 6

Columbus Scotus 27, Aquinas 19

Crete 33, Lexington 14

David City 19, Stanton 12

Doniphan-Trumbull 58, Wood River 0

Dorchester 62, Walthill 13

Dundy County-Stratton 56, Perkins County 8

East Butler 30, Guardian Angels 20

Elkhorn Mount Michael 20, Ralston 12

Elkhorn South 34, Elkhorn 7

Elm Creek 21, Overton 0

Elmwood-Murdock 74, Johnson-Brock 42

Elwood 48, Arapahoe 8

Fairbury 14, Auburn 12

Falls City 17, Milford 6

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Nebraska City Lourdes 18

Franklin 48, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 34

Fremont 21, Lincoln Northeast 0

Fullerton 34, Arcadia-Loup City 26

Gothenburg 27, Chase County 6

Grand Island 32, Kearney 31

Grand Island Central Catholic 35, Malcolm 7

Grand Island Northwest 43, Gering 0

Harvard 62, Spalding Academy 26

Hastings 30, McCook 7

Hastings St. Cecilia 28, Hershey 13

Heartland 62, Giltner 8

Hemingford 36, Mullen 31

Homer 52, Emerson-Hubbard 18

Howells/Dodge 42, Clarkson/Leigh 14

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 64, Pawnee City 12

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Deshler 0

Kearney Catholic 56, Broken Bow 7

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 32, Randolph 20

Lincoln East 23, Lincoln Pius X 0

Lincoln Lutheran 37, Omaha Concordia 28

Lincoln Southwest 29, Lincoln North Star 0

Louisville 35, Conestoga 0

Maxwell 66, Morrill 44

Maywood-Hayes Center 35, South Platte 19

McCool Junction def. Hampton, forfeit

Mead 74, Parkview Christian 26

Millard West 30, Millard North 0

Minden 40, Gibbon 0

Nebraska Christian 44, Thayer Central 12

Nebraska City 35, Schuyler 12

Nebraska Lutheran 26, Palmyra 23

Norris 26, Beatrice 21

North Bend Central 32, Johnson County Central 21

Oakland-Craig 28, Crofton 0

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 72, Omaha Christian Academy 44

Omaha Central 53, Omaha Benson 2

Omaha Creighton Prep 24, Omaha North 21

Omaha Roncalli 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 7

Omaha Skutt Catholic 49, Bennington 28

Omaha South 42, Omaha Northwest 6

Omaha Westside 35, Bellevue East 0

Ord 28, Cozad 0

Osceola-High Plains 50, Palmer 48

Osmond 38, Wausa 8

Pender 37, Winnebago 36

Pierce 35, Norfolk Catholic 14

Plainview 42, Wynot 12

Platteview 30, Lincoln Christian 29

Pleasanton 45, Ansley-Litchfield 28

Potter-Dix 40, Hay Springs 0

Ravenna 54, Amherst 10

Raymond Central 46, Douglas County West 8

Sandhills/Thedford 53, Ainsworth 30

Sandy Creek 22, Southern Valley 15

Shelby/Rising City 7, Battle Creek 3

Sidney 14, Bridgeport 13

Silver Lake 48, Lewiston 6

Sioux County 45, Minatare 6

South Sioux City 56, Omaha Bryan 27

Southern 54, Diller-Odell 8

Sterling 50, St. Edward 6

Stuart 40, Niobrara/Verdigre 13

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elba, forfeit

Sutherland 38, South Loup 34

Sutton 17, North Platte St. Patrick's 7

Tekamah-Herman 42, Ponca 12

Tri County 36, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 20

Valentine 20, Mitchell 7

Wahoo 47, Wayne 0

Wakefield 28, Creighton 22

Wauneta-Palisade 30, Hitchcock County 20

Waverly 28, Seward 7

Weeping Water 90, Omaha Nation 6

West Point-Beemer 34, Arlington 29

Wilber-Clatonia 54, Superior 7

Wilcox-Hildreth 34, Red Cloud 20

Wisner-Pilger 32, Cross County 24

York 30, Alliance 9

Yutan 29, Freeman 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

CWC-Ewing vs. Hartington-Newcastle, ppd. to Sep 20th.

Kimball vs. Garden County, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Sign Up for Star-Herald.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.