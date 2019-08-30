Nebraska Prep Football Scores

Adams Central 24, Aurora 8
Allen 44, Cedar Bluffs 6
Alma 38, Bertrand 24
Archbishop Bergan 16, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 15
Ashland-Greenwood 37, Fort Calhoun 14
Axtell 28, Loomis 20
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 38, Hartington Cedar Catholic 29
Bellevue West 63, Lincoln High 6
Bishop Neumann 42, Boys Town 14
Blair 21, Plattsmouth 14
Blue Hill 46, Meridian 8
Brady 56, Paxton 0
Burwell 42, North Central 0
Centennial 48, Syracuse 7
Central City 41, St. Paul 12
Chadron 46, Gordon/Rushville 6
Cody-Kilgore 54, McPherson County/Stapleton 12
Columbus 27, Norfolk 24, OT
Columbus Lakeview 55, Fillmore Central 6
Columbus Scotus 27, Aquinas 19
Crete 33, Lexington 14
David City 19, Stanton 12
Doniphan-Trumbull 58, Wood River 0
Dorchester 62, Walthill 13
Dundy County-Stratton 56, Perkins County 8
East Butler 30, Guardian Angels 20
Elkhorn Mount Michael 20, Ralston 12
Elkhorn South 34, Elkhorn 7
Elm Creek 21, Overton 0
Elmwood-Murdock 74, Johnson-Brock 42
Elwood 48, Arapahoe 8
Fairbury 14, Auburn 12
Falls City 17, Milford 6
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Nebraska City Lourdes 18
Franklin 48, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 34
Fremont 21, Lincoln Northeast 0
Fullerton 34, Arcadia-Loup City 26
Gothenburg 27, Chase County 6
Grand Island 32, Kearney 31
Grand Island Central Catholic 35, Malcolm 7
Grand Island Northwest 43, Gering 0
Harvard 62, Spalding Academy 26
Hastings 30, McCook 7
Hastings St. Cecilia 28, Hershey 13
Heartland 62, Giltner 8
Hemingford 36, Mullen 31
Homer 52, Emerson-Hubbard 18
Howells/Dodge 42, Clarkson/Leigh 14
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 64, Pawnee City 12
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Deshler 0
Kearney Catholic 56, Broken Bow 7
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 32, Randolph 20
Lincoln East 23, Lincoln Pius X 0
Lincoln Lutheran 37, Omaha Concordia 28
Lincoln Southwest 29, Lincoln North Star 0
Louisville 35, Conestoga 0
Maxwell 66, Morrill 44
Maywood-Hayes Center 35, South Platte 19
McCool Junction def. Hampton, forfeit
Mead 74, Parkview Christian 26
Millard West 30, Millard North 0
Minden 40, Gibbon 0
Nebraska Christian 44, Thayer Central 12
Nebraska City 35, Schuyler 12
Nebraska Lutheran 26, Palmyra 23
Norris 26, Beatrice 21
North Bend Central 32, Johnson County Central 21
Oakland-Craig 28, Crofton 0
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 72, Omaha Christian Academy 44
Omaha Central 53, Omaha Benson 2
Omaha Creighton Prep 24, Omaha North 21
Omaha Roncalli 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 7
Omaha Skutt Catholic 49, Bennington 28
Omaha South 42, Omaha Northwest 6
Omaha Westside 35, Bellevue East 0
Ord 28, Cozad 0
Osceola-High Plains 50, Palmer 48
Osmond 38, Wausa 8
Pender 37, Winnebago 36
Pierce 35, Norfolk Catholic 14
Plainview 42, Wynot 12
Platteview 30, Lincoln Christian 29
Pleasanton 45, Ansley-Litchfield 28
Potter-Dix 40, Hay Springs 0
Ravenna 54, Amherst 10
Raymond Central 46, Douglas County West 8
Sandhills/Thedford 53, Ainsworth 30
Sandy Creek 22, Southern Valley 15
Shelby/Rising City 7, Battle Creek 3
Sidney 14, Bridgeport 13
Silver Lake 48, Lewiston 6
Sioux County 45, Minatare 6
South Sioux City 56, Omaha Bryan 27
Southern 54, Diller-Odell 8
Sterling 50, St. Edward 6
Stuart 40, Niobrara/Verdigre 13
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elba, forfeit
Sutherland 38, South Loup 34
Sutton 17, North Platte St. Patrick's 7
Tekamah-Herman 42, Ponca 12
Tri County 36, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 20
Valentine 20, Mitchell 7
Wahoo 47, Wayne 0
Wakefield 28, Creighton 22
Wauneta-Palisade 30, Hitchcock County 20
Waverly 28, Seward 7
Weeping Water 90, Omaha Nation 6
West Point-Beemer 34, Arlington 29
Wilber-Clatonia 54, Superior 7
Wilcox-Hildreth 34, Red Cloud 20
Wisner-Pilger 32, Cross County 24
York 30, Alliance 9
Yutan 29, Freeman 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
CWC-Ewing vs. Hartington-Newcastle, ppd. to Sep 20th.
Kimball vs. Garden County, ppd. to Aug 31st.