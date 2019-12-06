RIVERTON, Wyo. – In a battle of two 10-1 teams, the No. 10-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team received 38 points from Tishara Morehouse as they topped Utah State-Eastern 76-68 Friday afternoon at Riverton, Wyoming.
The win moves the Cougars to 11-1 on the season while Utah State-Eastern drops to 10-2.
WNCC will be back in action Saturday afternoon when they face the host Central Wyoming College.
Friday’s contest was a battle between the two squads that had a combined 20-2 record. There were 11 lead changes and six ties in the contest. WNCC held a 38-37 lead at halftime.
The Cougars biggest lead was 11 points in the second half, while Utah State-Eastern’s biggest lead was four points with a minute left in the opening half.
WNCC shot the ball well, shooting 47 percent in the first half and 46 percent in the second half. WNCC connected on eight 3-pointers, six of which came in the first half.
WNCC had three players in double figures. Morehouse finished with 38 points, including five 3-pointers. She also had five steals in the contest.
R’Manie Pulling finished with 13 points while Yuliyana Valcheva had 11 points. Each had one 3-pointer.
Utah State-Eastern was led by Sharne Pupuke-Robati with 14 points.
WNCC (11-1) 38 38 – 76
Utah State-Eastern 37 31 – 68
WNCC
Tishara Morehouse 38, Yuliyana Valcheva 11, R’Manie Pulling 13, Taylor Joplin 2, Lidsey Mahoukoui 5, Zarrea Coleman 5, Georgia Berry 3, Dezmonea Antwine 3.
