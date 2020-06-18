ALLIANCE — The Alliance First Nation Bank Spartans and North Platte First National Bank Nationals battled to a draw for the first four innings in the first game of their doubleheader.
North Platte would get on the board first to claim the 3-2 win.
In the top of the fifth, Carter Johnson bunted into a fielder’s choice, taking first base. Gus Kreber was thrown at second on the play.
Jaylan Ruffin hit a grounder to centerfield advancing Johnson to third base. Cody Wrighht grounded out, but Johnson stole home to score alliance’s first run.
The Nationals’ Johnson singled scoring Jeremiah Seamann for the 2-0 lead.
The Spartans would answer with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game. Joel Baker singled in Kirk Sanders for the first run. JJ Garza would knock in a run on a single scoring Baker.
North Platte’s Ruffin scored as Tate Janas reached first on an error. Ruffin stole home for the 3-0 lead.
Alliance wouldn’t answer in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving North Platte the 3-2 win.
In game two, jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead, scoring three runs each in the first and second innings to claim the 10-4 win.
In the first, Ruffin scored on a steal and Wright would score on a passed ball. Derrick Kuhlmann would score a third run on a single by Seamann.
Janas hit a line drive to Alliance’s Caeson Clarke, but Johnson scored after tagging up. Tyler Tobey scored Ruffin and Wright on a single to give the Nationals the 6-0 lead after two innings.
Alliance got on the board in the third inning. Chase King scored after Baker hit into a fielder’s choice for the Spartans’ first run. Later in the inning, Garza singled scoring Baker to make the score 6-2.
Alliance added another run in the fourth inning as Trevor DuBray scored on an error by North Platte’s Johnson.
The Nationals ignited for four runs in the fifth inning. With Ruffin at bat, Seamann scored on a passed ball. Ruffin follwed that up with a double, scoring Bryce Butterfield and Kreber to give North Platte the 9-3 lead. Janas would knock in a run on a single sending Ruffin across home plate.
Alliance tried to make a run in the bottom of the seventh. Collin Schrawyer reached first on an error by Kuhlmann. The Spartans’ Vic Hinojosa picked up an RBI with a triple knocking Schrawyer. The game would end after Clark and DuBray both hit pop ups for the last two outs of the inning.
Game 1
North Platte
Name AB R H RBI BB SO
Jaylan Ruffin 3 1 1 0 1 0
Cody Wright 3 0 0 1 1 1
Tate Janas 4 0 1 1 0 0
Derrick Kuhlmann 4 0 1 0 0 2
Tyler Tobey 2 1 1 0 2 0
Jeremiah Seamann 3 0 0 0 1 0
Bryce Butterfield 4 0 0 0 0 2
Gus Kreber 2 0 1 0 1 0
Carter Johnson 3 1 1 1 0 0
Alliance
Name AB R H RBI BB SO
Joel Baker 3 1 1 1 0 0
Collin Schrawyer 3 0 0 0 0 0
JJ Garza 2 0 1 1 1 0
Caeson Clarke 3 0 2 0 0 0
EJ Gomez 3 0 1 0 0 0
Trevor DuBray 3 0 1 0 0 0
Kellen Muhr 3 0 0 0 0 0
Chase Boyer 2 0 0 0 0 2
Vic Hinojosa 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kirk Sanders 1 1 1 0 2 0
Chase King 2 0 0 0 0 1
Game 2
North Platte
Name AB R H RBI BB SO
Jaylan Ruffin 5 3 3 2 0 0
Cole Wright 3 2 2 0 2 0
Tate Janas 5 0 3 2 0 0
Derrick Kuhlmann 5 1 2 0 0 2
Tyler Tobey 5 0 3 2 0 0
Jeremiah Seamann 4 1 1 1 1 0
Bryce Butterfield 3 1 0 0 1 0
Gus Kreber 3 1 0 0 1 0
Carter Johnson 4 1 1 0 0 0
Alliance
Name AB R H RBI BB SO
Joel Baker 4 1 1 1 0 0
Collin Schrawyer 4 1 1 0 0 0
JJ Garza 3 0 1 1 1 1
Vic Hinonosa 4 0 1 1 0 1
Caeson Clarke 4 0 0 0 0 0
Trevor DuBray 4 1 2 0 0 0
EJ Gomez 2 0 0 0 0 1
Chase King 2 1 1 0 1 0
Kellen Muhr 2 0 0 0 1 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.