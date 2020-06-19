North Platte takes doubleheader from Gering PVC

The Gering Platte Valley Companies senior baseball team fought hard but came up on the short end in a doubleheader against North Platte First National Bank Friday at Oregon Trail Park.
The first game saw North Platte’s Cole Wright toss a complete game in registering the 4-1 victory over Gering.
The second game was a tighter as the two teams battled tooth and nail before the First National Bank team topped Gering PVC 7-5.
Gering coach Rick Kinnaman said his team was flat during the day, but still battled.
“We were kind of flat actually and I don’t know, it has been a strange year and I don’t know if the kids know what attitude to show up with,” he said. “They are excited to be playing but they don’t have the on-field excitement yet. “
Another thing that might have contributed to the flatness of the team is a lot of distractions this weekend as Gering will have their graduation on Sunday and there are a bunch of graduation receptions on Saturday.
“Another thing that might have caused us to be a little flat is these kids have graduation this weekend so there are a lot of distractions going on. But, Monday we will get back after it and we will be in the weight room and then we will practice and then Tuesday we will go to Sidney,”
But there were plenty of bright spots on the day which made Kinnaman seed the potential of this team.
“We had three or four kids that really showed me some mental toughness and that is the bright spot of the day,” Kinnaman said. ‘There were some kids that weren’t real excited enough to play the game but we had three or four that were real bright spots that showed some toughness and got after it.”
The second game saw North Platte strike early with four runs in the first three innings. Gering, however, battle back to knot the score at 4-4 after four innings. Gering PVC scored one run in the third has Riley Schanaman singled in Riley Hoke for the first run of the game.
Gering came right back in the fourth to tie the game with three runs. Adreick Conn started the inning with a single followed by Blake Greene and Brady Radzymski earning walks to load the bases with one out. Jared Beamon made it three straight walks as Beamon walked to force in the first run. Greene and Radzymski each scored on wild pitches to tie the game.
North Platte came right back in the fifth with two runs and then added a single run in the sixth for a 7-4 lead. Gering kept fighting with a run of their own in the sixth as Radzymski singled and scored on a Schanaman single to cut the lead to 7-5. That was as close as Gering got in falling to 1-2 on the season while North Platte went to 4-0.
North Platte hammered out 10 hits while Gering had five. Schanaman finished with two hits with two RBIs. Also getting singles for Gering were Jack Franklin, Radzymski, and Conn.
Greene went six strong innings on the hill, scattering nine hits and allowing seven runs and striking out one. Radzymski tossed the seventh with one hit and one strikeout.
The first game saw North Platte grab a 2-0 lead in the second. Gering came back and sliced the lead in half in the bottom of the second with a run as Franklin singled in Walker.
North Platte came back with single runs in the third and fourth for the 4-1 lead and then Wright continued pitching strong in getting the complete-game win for First National Bank.
Gering managed four hits in the opening game. Conn led the way with two of the four hits. Franklin and Riley Gaudreault had the other singles.
Schanaman took the loss, going four innings in scattering three hits and striking out six. Janacek finished off the game with three innings on the hill in giving up two hits and no runs.
Game One
North Platte 021 100 0 – 052
Gering PVC 010 000 0 – 1 4 1
WP – Cole Wright; LP – Riley Schanaman.
Second Game
North Platte 112 021 0 – 7 10 3
Gering PVC 001 301 0 – 5 5 3
WP – Carson Johnson; LP – Blake Greene; S – Cody Wright
2B – Gering (Jack Franklin); North Platte (Tyler Tobey 2).
