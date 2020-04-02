After twice suspending the spring sports season, the NSAA decided on Thursday to cancel the spring sports season.
The NSAA’s announcement comes on the heels of the Wednesday directive by Gov. Pete Ricketts for schools to remain closed until May 31.
Scottsbluff High School Activities Director Dave Hoxworth said he wasn’t surprised by the announcement.
“I was totally expecting this given the developments the last couple of weeks,” he said.
Hoxworth said he was hoping the coronavirus pandemic would ease, giving students some hope that they would be able to compete in spring sports.
“I was hoping we would be able to salvage something,” he said.
Hoxworth, though, said he didn’t know what the logistics would have been if they were able to play a shortened season.
“We didn’t know how we would be able to pull off anything for spring sports,” he said. “I’m just really sad for the seniors and coaches who were preparing for the season,”
There are lessons to be learned from the coronavirus outbreak, Hoxworth said.
“We’re learning patience,” he saidl “We’re learning to adjust to things that are out of our control.”
Hoxworth said he understands why the NSAA made the decision to cancel the spring season.
“The reality is we need to keep people safe,” he said.
Without a spring season, Hoxworth said Scottsbluff High School administration hasn’t decided yet if they’re going to award letters to athletes in those sports.
“We don’t have an answer,” he said. “It’s a discussion we need to have and how we’re going to go about it.”
At the beginning of April, Howorth and other members of the Scottsbluff High School administration were supposed to give a presentation to the NSAA in a bid to have Scottsbluff-Gering host the boys state golf tournament. They had already had a successful bid for the girls tournament which begins in fall 2020.
Columbus was scheduled to host the boys tournament in May, but Hoxworth said the NSAA may decide to award it to them next season. If that happens and Scottsbluff gets the bid to host the boys tournament, it would not begin until 2022.
Hoxworth said he’s also concerned about what effect the coronavirus pandemic will have on the fall 2020 season.
“To be honest, I’m concerned, but I’m optimistic,” he said. “The next six weeks will really determine what fall is going to look like.”
If the NCAA and NFL cancel or postpone their season, it would also likely affect prep sports, Hoxworth said.
“It would probably trickle down to high school sports,” he said. “We’re going to have to see how things unfold. I’m hoping things turnaround where we can return to normal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.