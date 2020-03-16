Effective immediately, the NSAA has suspended all spring practices until Monday, March 30, and all competitions are suspended until April 2. The suspensions could be extended further, according to the NSAA website.
Jimmie Rhodes, Mitchell High School’s activities director, said the NSAA is re-evaluating the situation weekly.
“Our stand right now, is it’s going to be day-by-day. With the evaluation process coming weekly, we’re just going to hope the NSAA doesn’t close it down,” Rhodes said. “We’ll follow their guidance. They have a big decision to make for the whole state. None of us, obviously, want to see our athletics or activities go away.”
The suspension of practice and competition for the spring season developed rapidly, Josh Guerue, Morrill High School activities director, said.
“It came up on us fast. The thought of a season being canceled, stopped or suspended, we have never seen that before. I don’t know how much pre-planning or preparation went into it,” he said. “I’m really hopeful, but at the same time, if you look at the NCAA and what they’ve done, it looks like it is going to be very unlikely, I think. I hope that I’m wrong. It kind of looks like that with the president’s address to the country, that this doesn’t look like this isn’t going to be a short-term thing. It’s looking like it is going to be a long-term fix. It makes you worry a little.”
Guerue said he is hopeful that there will be a shortened season, but there will be some challenges for the athletes. The NSAA guidelines in the off-season allow students to gather and practice together, but a coach may not be present. With the current suspension of practice, the NSAA guidelines say athletes may not congregate.
“This will really make it tough if we are able to have a shortened season. I hope that is the case. Track is one of the sports that builds throughout the weeks and throughout the track meets to try to prepare yourself and get yourself prepared for that district meet,” Guerue said. “If it is a shortened season, it’s going to be extremely difficult to try to have those good times, jumps and throws going into that district meet. Everybody is trying to be creative. How do you stay in shape and stay active when you don’t really have contact with anybody?”
Rhodes said he hopes Mitchell’s spring athletes can build on what they’ve already begun.
“We already had 10 days of good practice. I’d hope that they would just continue on their own,” he said. “We’re advising our students to not congregate together. If they’re going to do things, do them on their own.
“Our weight room is closed. Our track is closed. That doesn’t mean they can’t go and run outside in the street or in a park. “
With the suspension of practice, that leaves the kids in charge of developing their own skills and staying in shape, Guerue said.
“Here at Morrill, I talked to our track coach this afternoon. He’s going to try to do individual calls and sending stuff through email with workout plans and stuff people can do at home whether they have treadmills or not, just putting together steps for them to stay active so they don’t lose everything that they’ve gained at this point.”
Mitchell coaches also have not had a chance to reach out to their athletes for individual workout plans, Rhodes said.
“With social media, it’s easy to get ahold of kids,” Rhodes said.
Guerue said the suspension will be especially hard for golfers, should they get to play a shortened season.
“The thing about golf is you’re starting to see where the golf courses are closed. It’s proving to be a difficult golf season for western Nebraska, anyway, with the snow storm coming in on Thursday (March 19). They just haven’t had a whole lot of time to be at the course. It’s already been challenging with the weather, then you add this on top of it. Golf is another one of those sports where you have to have the reps. You can only putt in your basement for so long before you lose interest,” he said.
Guerue said he doesn’t think the decision to suspend practice and competition was made lightly, but he feels disappointed for the seniors who won’t get to compete in the spring for their final year of high school.
“I think what weighs hard on the heart of every school and coach in the Panhandle is the fact that for the past three years, these kids have put everything into their sport, their craft. It’s their final year, their most exciting year where they want to do well might be taken from them,” he said. “That’s a disappointing thing for everybody and a hard pill to swallow.
“They’re also going to be part of history. This is something that has never happened before, that we’ve never seen in our lifetime. And, maybe thought we never would. Sometime, as you look back and talk to your kids and your grandkids about your seasons and I did this and I did that. They’re also going to have a tremendous story about a time in our country when everything shut down their senior year. We’re trying to be positive about things.”
Rhodes said the suspension has been hard on more than just seniors and athletes, though.
“I feel bad for a junior who was ready for a breakout year, or our speech kids who were supposed to go to district speech today and didn’t get to go,” he said.
Other school functions were suspended such as prom and spring concerts, Rhodes said.
“Everything is just postponed for a little while. We’re going to take it week by week and take a positive stance,” he said.
Guerue said the effects of the suspension might linger into the future for more than just spring sports.
“I think the ripple effect will go into the summer, for us. I think it will definitely affect the basketball teams as well. Our summer stuff starts the second school is out through June. June is a basketball month and July is a volleyball month,” he said. “I think the impact will be felt for a while.”
The suspension could set back the development of younger athletes, Guerue said.
“What we have to look at as schools is, we don’t want our kids to lose an entire spring season. We want our younger kids to progress as if it was a normal season. We don’t want to lose a year, so we have to be creative. How do you still do that with maybe not even having a competition. You don’t want next year to come along and everybody be a step behind.”
Rhodes said he hopes that isn’t the case for his athletes.
“This could be a great break for all of our athletes. A lot of these kids have been training since last year. They haven’t had 10 days off or 15 days off in a row. Maybe they can recover and get healthy. Let their bodies recoup and come back stronger than ever,” he said. “We always talk about our three-sport athletes who never get a day off. Now they’re going to have 10 in a row.”
Guerue said another challenge facing schools is how do they continue the students’ education without them being in the classroom.
“I really admire all of our administrators across the Panhandle. They’re in uncharted waters,” he said. “They’ve never seen anything like this. For them to have to be developing plans on how do you educate our kids from home. How do you feed them? What does it look like with testing when we come back? How do we get kids to school to get simple things like their books and their computers. It’s those guys working overtime trying to establish those things. I have confidence in them that they will have great plans going forward.”
Guerue said technology will likely play a part in the education process for the rest of the school year.
“What’s really neat about our schools at Morrill, is we really try to be driven by technology,” he said. “All of the kids have a computer. When we try to embrace technology we now have a chance to put that into real-world use. This is how you’re actually going to learn is through this technology. They’re utilizing Google Classrooms and face-to-face meetings through the computers. It’s neat to see that technology work. It also gives everybody an opportunity to be extremely creative.”
Rhodes said he’s only ever seen a shutdown like this on a much smaller scale.
“I went to school in Anchorage, Alaska, and the teachers went on strike. It’s the only time I’ve been part of any type of shutdown,” he said.
Rhodes said he hopes that this passes quickly.
“It’s very difficult to watch TV. There’s no sports on,” he said, jokingly.
