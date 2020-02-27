BRIDGEPORT — The Ogallala boy had two big runs to move past Mitchell 64-53 in the C1-12 Sub-district Tournament championship game.
Mitchel outscored Ogallala in the opening quarter 18-15, but Ogallala caught fire on offense in the second. The Indians outscored the Tigers 19-11 to go into halftime with the 34-29 lead.
Ogallala built its lead to 45-39 going into the fourth quarter. The Indians outscored the Tigers 19-14 to pull out the 64-53 win.
The teams last met Feb. 14. In that game, Mitchell held a 22 point lead in the third quarter, but Ogallala battled back and lost by just three points in a high scoring affair. Mitchell won that game 88-85.
Mitchell coach Jayson Gregory said the difference between the two games was Mitchell wasn’t hitting on all cylinders on offense. The Tigers also had some key players in foul trouble.
“I don’t think we shot as well percent-wise from the field,” Gregory said. “We got into some foul trouble. We weren’t able to play some guys for big chunks of the game. The guys that came off the bench stepped up and did what they needed to do. We were sloppy with the ball at times and had some turnovers.”
Mitchell’s Blake Thyne picked up his fourth fall in the second and sat for much of the rest of the game.
“It’s not what we wanted. He’s a good player. He’s out there with a positive attitude and the boys feed off of it,” Gregory said.
Blake Thyne would foul out in the fourth quarter, as did Jonathan Pieper.
Austin Thyne, who has been a spark plug on offense all year, led Mitchell with 17 points. Keaton Reichert and Jonathan Pieper chipped in 12.
Ogallala was led by Carter Brown, who had a game-high 26 points. Kadyn Marhenke scored 17 and Adam Kroeger added 12 for the Indians.
Gregory said the loss was especially hard on his seniors who were instrumental in building a winning team.
“Right now, we’re holding onto the positive and hoping we get another game. We hope to get another shot to play basketball,” Gregory said.
Mitchell will get a chance to avenge this loss and play on in the postseason. Mitchell, indeed, earned a berth in the C1-7 District Final based on wildcard points. The Tigers will plays No. 7 seed Wayne. The date, time and site have yet to be determined.
Ogallala 15 19 11 19 — 64
Mitchell 18 11 10 14 — 53
Ogallala
Carter Brown 26, Alex Patrick 2, Clayton Murphy 2, Quenten Gillen 5, Adam Kroeger 12, Kadyn Marhenke 17.
Mitchell
Keaton Reichert 12, Francisco Barrios 5, Austin Thyne 17, Jaron Anderson 2, Rylan Aguallo 2, Blake Thyne 3, Jonathan Pieper 12.
