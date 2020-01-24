Olivia Reed leads Chadron past Gering 61-40

Olivia Reed scored 22 points and the Chadron Cardinals used a strong third period to earn a hard-fought win over Gering 61-40
Chadron coach Jonn McLain said the game was closer than the score indicated as the first half was a tussle.
“We were able to stretch the lead a little in the third, but Gering had a pretty solid night,” McLain said. “They are a team that plays really hard. They haven’t won a ton of games, but a lot of respect for them and a tip of the hat to them, it was a very, very close game. It was closer than the score.”
Gering coach Steve Land said he thought his team played one of their best first halves, as the Bulldogs led the Cardinals for probably 80% of the first half. Gering led 17-16 after the first quarter before Chadron scored the final five points of the second quarter to grab a 32-27 lead at halftime.
“The first half we played our best half. We were making shots and I think we were executing the game plan,” Land said. “I think we frustrated them a little bit. Reed is a heck of a player. We couldn’t hold her down for the whole game.”
The third quarter was the difference in the contest. Tyleigh Strotheide scored the first bucket of the third to push the lead t0 34-27 only to watch Gering’s Taylor Philbrick nail a trey to make the score 34-30. That was when Chadron went on a 13-0 run to lead 47-30. Chadron led 50-32 after three periods.
McLain said he told his girls to work on defense in the locker room at halftime. Chadron outscored Gering 18-5 in the third and then 11-8 in the fourth period.
“We talked a lot about defense and making sure we played better defense,” McLain said. “I am not sure if we did or not, I want to watch the game film to see, but that is something that we need to improve on overall and really continue to stress.”
Land said that his team couldn’t get a shot to go down in the third during the run. But, Land said they did make a comeback in the fourth but it was too late.
“It is frustrating that we didn’t have enough outside shots going for us when they made the run and we really didn’t answer in the third quarter when they made the lead. Our kids had a valiant effort in cutting it down. I think if Taylor would have hit that three, we would have cut it to 11 points and make it a little closer game. But give Chadron credit, they came out of it. Reed, when she touches the ball, good things happen with the assists and the points.”
Reed led all scorers with 22 points, 14 of which came in the first half. Strotheide tallied 14 points for Chadron followed by Anika Burke with 11 points.
Gering had balanced scoring in the contest with eight different players scoring. Boggs, Philbrick, and Cloey Fries all finished with eight points. Boggs hit the first two buckets of the games with 3-pointers.
Kiara Aguallo finished with six points, followed by Carleigh Pszanka with four.
Gering will right back in action Saturday night when they travel across the river to face Scottsbluff at Scottsbluff High School, while Chadron travels to Gordon-Rushville on Saturday. The last time Scottsbluff and Gering faced each other was in the GNAC tourney and the Bearcats held on for a 53-48 win.
By Mark Rein
Star-Herald
Land told his girls to turn their attention to Scottsbluff and put this game behind them.
“We told them don’t worry about this one too much, turn your attentions to Scottsbluff,” he said. “They will be ready to play tomorrow [Saturday].”
Chadron (13-1) 16 16 18 11 – 61
Gering (4-12) 17 10 5 8 – 40
GERING
Macey Boggs 8, Kiara Aguallo 6, Cloey Fries 8, Sydnee Winkler 2, Taylor Philbrick 8, Kelsey Bohnsack 2, Emily Harrison 2, Carleigh Pszanka 4.
CHADRON
Madisyn Hamer 2, Dawn Dunbar 5, Tyleigh Strotheide 14, Shea Bailey 7, Olivia Reed 22, Anika Burke 11.
