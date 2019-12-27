Orin Larsen aiming for gold buckle at the NFR

For Orin Larsen, a title in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has been a lifelong pursuit. Larsen, of Gering, recently finished second in the world in bareback riding at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. He has been competing in rodeo as long as he can remember.
Larsen grew up in a rodeo family in Inglis, Manitoba, Canada. His dad and two brothers have competed in rodeo as well. One brother rides saddle bronc and the other rides bulls.
“My dad rode bareback horses and bulls back in the ‘70s and ‘80s,” he said. “I fell in love with (rodeo) from the start. It was your typical rodeo start, so to speak. Growing up on a cattle ranch in that western environment really started it off for me.”
Larsen’s love of rodeo would take him to College of Southern Idaho, where he competed for three years. He left College of Southern Idaho with one year of college eligibility remaining. For his last year of eligibility, he would compete at Oklahoma Panhandle State University. It was there where he met his wife Lexi, who grew up in Parker, Colorado, but has ties to the Scottsbluff-Gering area. Her father Mike Minch was born and raised in Gering. A job offer brought them to the valley.
Though Larsen competes professionally in bareback riding, he’s also dabbled in other rough stock events. He rode bulls until his sophomore year at College of Southern Idaho. He’s also competed in saddle bronc.
“Bareback riding was just a better fit for me. I’ve enjoyed it since I was a kid,” he said.
There is no comparing bull riding and riding bareback, Larsen said. They both require different approaches.
“Bareback is way more physically demanding,” he said. “It is way harder on your body. Bareback is way harder on your body than any other event in rodeo.
“I like to liken it to figure skating, in a way. The better your partner is and the better you perform, the higher score you’re going to get out of 100. If you’re 90 plus points on your ride and didn’t have an 8 second term, you know you’re doing something pretty well.”
Even with the physical demands of the sport, Larsen said the mental game is most of what determines your success.
“Mental 100 percent (is the biggest factor in being successful),” Larsen said. “The mental warfare, not just in bareback, is huge. That’s what I think a lot of people don’t realize, it’s 80 percent mental and 20 percent physical. Your mental game has to be on point. Not just your performance, but your day to day routine. You have to have the mentality to wake up in the morning and workout. Or wake up in the morning and read your bible. The work you put in outside of the arena behind closed doors is where you’re going to profit the most.”
It takes a certain mentality to be competitive in the sport and elsewhere in life, he said.
“I think you kind of have to have that warrior mentality,” Larsen said. “Expect greatness within yourself. One of my favorite sayings is, ‘Whether you think you can or can’t do it, you’re always right.’ I think for anybody to be successful in any kind of craft, they have to expect greatness. It takes a lot of work.”
Staying in peak physical and mental shape is necessary to make it through all the aches and pains the long rodeo season has to offer, he said.
“As far as physical condition, you have to have workout plans. Basically a sawhorse, where I can practice my spur riding,” Larsen said. “I try to read a lot of mental managing books to help my mental game. If you think you’ve got it figured out, you’ve lost. You’re always learning. You always want to adapt. The sport is always changing year after year. You try to get the edge and adapt and figure out what’s coming next.”
It also takes a good support system to get you through the grind of a long season, he said.
“You have to be grateful of who you have beside you — give credit where credit is due,” Larsen said. “I’m pretty lucky to have the support group I’ve had over the years with my wife, friends, family and sponsors. And, my faith has been huge for me.”
Larsen’s wife, Lexi, has been his biggest supporter while he is out competing in 70 or more rodeos during the season, he said.
“It can be stressful. It’s been a test for our relationship. We’ve been able to grow and manage through it. It’s been a huge blessing for me to be able to do my dream and achieve my goals and still have a great relationship. That’s something you don’t find a lot. She’s a rock star to me.”
Larsen said he can’t thank his wife enough for her support.
“She’s been with me when I’ve been broke. She’s been with me when I made a little cash. She’s very understanding. When it’s like, ‘OK, honey, I’m going to be gone for two months. I’ll call you when I can.’ It takes a special kind of woman to be OK with that and be understanding,” Larsen said.
Larsen said he will be gone for most of January and from June to September competing in rodeos. Larsen said he is picky about which rodeos he will go to.
“I think that’s the biggest misconception for guys in my event who think that you have to go more to make more,” he said. “For me, I found that it’s the opposite. If I know I can win on a certain horse I’ll go, otherwise, I’ll stay home and enjoy time with my wife and go fishing or something relaxing. That’s a big argument in my event is less is actually more.”
Larsen said sometimes it is the luck of the draw that determines what kind of horse you’ll get to ride, and, ultimately, what success you will have at any given rodeo.
“Sometimes, you’ll get pretty lucky, especially if you draw really good ones,” he said. “It’s kind of like gambling, you don’t know when you’re going to draw them, but you hope you get them again if you’ve had success with them in the past. It’s the same way, if you draw a horse that’s not so good and you keep drawing that horse, it’s frustrating. It’s very uncommon for me to draw the same horse twice.”
The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo wrapped up Dec. 14, and marked the end of the 2019 season. Larsen will be back on the road soon where he will compete in the National Western Stock Show rodeo in late January. Larsen plans to go into the season with a whole different perspective.
“I think the biggest thing I took away from (the 2019 season), is that I’m 28 years old. It’s a little freaky thinking I’m on the second half of my career,” Larsen said. “I think my biggest thing I will try to focus on is to slow things down a bit and enjoy it, because (after it’s over) the money is going to be spent and the buckle is going to be tarnished.
“It’s just going to be memories after that. You’re going to have pictures, buckles and memories, and that’s all that is going to be left.”
