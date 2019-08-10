Panhandle Baseball Conference honors

The Panhandle Baseball Conference released its honors from this past senior and junior legion baseball season. Players were nominated by their own coaches. The final votes were made from opposing coaches.

The honors:

 

Senior Legion

Outfield — Joel Baker, Alliance; Peyton Pinedo, Alliance; Kolton Olson, Chadron; Riley Gaudreault, Gering.

Infield — Ezra Ray, Alliance; JJ Garza, Alliance; Quinton Janecek, Gering.

Catchers — Trevor Dubray, Alliance; Brady Radzymski, Gering.

Pitchers — Chase King, Alliance; Jack Franklin, Gering.

Utility — Collin Schrawyer, Alliance.

Offensive Player of the Year: JJ Garza, Alliance.

Defensive Player of the Year: Trevor Dubray, Alliance.

Coach of the Year: Carlos Palomo, Alliance.

Season Champions: Alliance.

Junior Legion

Outfield — Chance Crowe, Alliance; Chase Boyer, Alliance; Xander Provance, Chadron; Cobie Bila, Chadron.

Infield — Ben Hashman, Sidney; Vic Hinojosa, Alliance; Kellen Muhr, Alliance; Tristin Straugh, Gering.

Catcher — Nolan Hofrock, Sidney.

Pitchers — Dawson Dunbar, Chadron; Mario Garza, Alliance.

Offensive Player of the Year: Vic Hinojosa, Alliance

Coach of the Year: Steve Gullion, Alliance.

Rob Brown Award: Alliance.

Season Champions: Alliance.

Jeremy Woznick is the sports editor for the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9048 or by emailing jwoznick@starherald.com.

