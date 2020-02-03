BB Gun
1, Danika Bohl, 384.23; 2, Laney Bohl, 373.15; 3, Ashley Carr, 371.13; 4, Keghan Schaefer, 365.14; 5, Jorja Pieper, 360.5; 6, Dylan Frye, 359.7; 7, Memphis Edrman, 356.7; 8, Jaime Turbiville, 355.110.
AR Sporter Rifle
1, Austin Rahmig, 264.6; 2, Jakob Schaefer, 262.8; 3, Ashley Carr, 260.6; 4, Shelby Carr, 257.4; 5, Wyatt Hebbert, 243.4; 6, Dylan Frye, 251.4; 7, Jada Pieper, 251.1; 8, Samanthan Johns, 238.2.
AR Precision
1, Shelby Carr, 280.9; 2, Austin Rahmig, 274.5; 3, Wyatt Hebbert, 274.1; 4, Rasine Bolek, 254.3; 5, Danika Bohl, 253.5; 5, Danika Bohl, 152.5; 6, Ashley Carr, 196; 6, 7 Memphis Erdman, 158.
