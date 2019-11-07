kgba1@hotmail.com

Sidney's Mattie Johnson reacts after a kill during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, Nov. 7.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/BH News Service

Duchesne topped Sidney in a three-set sweep in the Class B state volleyball tournament on Thursday, Nov. 7. Duchesne won 25-12, 25-18 and 25-19

In Class C1, Lincoln Lutheran downed Chadron 25-20, 25-15 and 25-19.

In D2 action, Garden County fell in three sets to St. Francis. St. Francis won 25-14, 25-10 and 25-10.

Sign Up for Star-Herald.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.