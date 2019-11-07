Duchesne topped Sidney in a three-set sweep in the Class B state volleyball tournament on Thursday, Nov. 7. Duchesne won 25-12, 25-18 and 25-19
In Class C1, Lincoln Lutheran downed Chadron 25-20, 25-15 and 25-19.
In D2 action, Garden County fell in three sets to St. Francis. St. Francis won 25-14, 25-10 and 25-10.
