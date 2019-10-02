October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Western Nebraska Community College is doing its part to help raise money for research.
On Friday, the WNCC volleyball team is hosting its annual PAWzitively PINK night. The game starts at 7 p.m. at Cougar Palace.
“We play NJC,” Amy Winters, WNCC math instructor and former assistant volleyball coach, said. “So, two Top 20 teams. I think we’re ranked 18 and NJC is 20, and it’s always amazing when WNCC and NJC volleyball meet. We’re hoping for a full house. If people wear pink they get a dollar off admission. Any breast cancer survivor, all they have to do is say they’re a survivor. If you have a pink shirt — it doesn’t matter what shade of pink — wear it.”
WNCC has hosted a breast cancer awareness night for 14 years. It started when Winters was diagnosed with her first bout of cancer in 2005.
“The first couple years we did Dig Pink, and the money was donated to breast cancer research,” Winters said. “I was digging to find out where that money was going. I couldn’t really get an answer. Then we kinda talked and decided we were going to keep the money local. So, we started having our own fundraiser and donating money to the Festival of Hope.”
They then changed the name of the event to Think Pink, but they ran into a snag using that name.
“For a while it was called Think Pink. We got a letter stating, ‘Hey, this is our name, our trademark.’ Then, we changed it to PAWzitively PINK four years ago. We trademarked that name. The event is always at a volleyball match in October at WNCC. It’s a fundraiser for the Festival of Hope to generate awareness of breast cancer, and just a fun night of volleyball,” Winters said.
This year’s event will be a little different. They normally do T-shirt sales to raise money to help those with cancer.
“The last couple years it seemed like shirt sales were down a little bit,” she said. “People were wearing their older shirts. We had been selling them for so long and we had so many. I just felt like this year I was just trying to deplete my stock. I have some different ones. We are selling the old ones. And we are going to have donation jars at the event, so people can still make donations for the Festival of Hope.”
Winters said they chose Festival of Hope because they are local and the money helps those fighting cancer in the Panhandle.
“They help people with cancer. Any kind of cancer. They help with non-medical costs. They don’t pay your insurance. They don’t pay your medical bills. But a lot of times, people going through medical treatment can’t work. Or they have to travel for their treatments. So, they can help with travel. They can help with your bills. Like, when I was first diagnosed, I was able to work most of the time. I took Fridays off because of my treatments. They paid my city bill for six months,” she said.
Winters believes it makes a difference to give locally.
“Keeping it in the Panhandle, I think, is important, and just knowing that there are so many people that need that additional support,” she said.
Winters said she is working on coming up with something new and different for next year to help generate sales to benefit the Festival of Hope.
