The Western Nebraska Pioneers kick off practice on Monday, June 15 and Tuesday, June 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Oregon Trail Park Stadium, Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman said.
“I don’t know how many players will be here (for Monday’s practice),” he said. “These guys haven’t been on a field for months. You want to get their feet under them and get them used to being out there.”
Heeman said he will be busy picking up some of the players from the airport, and some will be driving.
All workouts are open to the public with social distancing in mind.
“we’re going to do what (Panhandle Public Health District) told us to do. We’ll put marks on the ground every six feet and we will mark off some of the areas,” he said. “We will be there to guide them.”
The main gate will be open for access to the stadium during workouts, Heeman said.
“I don’t want a whole bunch of people wandering around. I want to be able to control the entry and exit,” he said.
The Pioneers are also in need of five to six host families for summer interns, Heeman said.
“The worst that happens is I have to put them up in a hotel for a night or two,” he said.
Being a host family comes with perks. If interested or for more information, call the Pioneers office at 308-633-BALL.
Practice times for the rest of the week are as follows: June 17 and 18 from 5-8 p.m.; June 19 from 6-7:30 p.m.; June 20 from 5-8 p.m.; June 22 at 5 p.m., scripted scrimmage; June 23 from 5-8 p.m.; June 24 from 6-7:30 p.m. and June 25 from 5-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.