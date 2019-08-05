Pioneers conclude regular season with 47th win

CASPER, Wyo. — As the dog days of August continue heating up, so do the Western Nebraska Pioneers.
The Pioneers capped off their regular-season schedule with a 12-5 win over the Casper Horseheads on Sunday afternoon at Mike Lansing Field in Casper, Wyoming. Western Nebraska improved its Expedition League best record to 47-14 with the victory and has now won 8 of 10 heading into the postseason.
The Pioneers will open up defense of their league championship against the Fremont Moo in the Clark Division title game on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering. The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs will play at the Badlands Big Sticks in the Lewis Division title game. The winners will face off in the three-game championship series beginning Friday.
In Sunday’s regular-season finale, the Pioneers never trailed after plating a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Alonso Bibiano scored on a Cole Gambill groundout. Jacen Roberson later crossed the plate on a balk.
After the Horseheads pulled even in the home half of the fourth, the Pioneers went up 3-2 in the fifth when Will Olson singled in Franky Montesino.
Again Casper plated a run to tie the contest back up, but Western Nebraska responded with a four-run seventh. Gambill’s sacrafice fly scored Jordan Rathbone to make it 4-3. Quinn Ayers followed with a single that plated Olson. Roberson then added a two-run single to score Colin Ludwig and Chance Medina, giving the Pioneers a 7-3 advantage.
The Pioneers tacked on five more runs in the final two innings. The big hit came in the ninth when Olson doubled in Gambill and Carter Dobrinski. Olson also managed to score on an error.
Gambill and Olson led Western Nebraska with a pair of hits each. Olson and Roberson both drove in two runs. Scoring two runs each were Roberson, Gambill, Olson, and Ludwig. Roberson also drew three walks in the game and recorded his team-leading 23rd stolen base.
Teddy Broxterman earned the win on the mound for the Pioneers. He allowed five earned runs on seven hits, walked four and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings of work. Montesino and Welinton Mariano combined to toss 2 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Mariano fanned two and Montesino finished with one strikeout.
Former WESTCO Zephyrs standout Trent Richter started on the mound for the Horseheads. Richter, who is a member of the Western Nebraska Community College baseball team, allowed two earned runs on just three hits in five innings. He walked seven and struck out one.
The Pioneers and Moo met eight times during the regular season with Western Nebraska winning six. Both of Fremont’s wins came in a series between the teams in late May.
Fremont, which is in its first year playing in the Expedition League, finished 31-31 overall during the regular season. The Moo went 20-13 during the second half of the season.
Pioneers (47-14) 200 010 414 — 12 9 0
Horseheads (30-33) 000 201 200 — 5 8 0
WP — Teddy Broxterman. LP — Trent Richter.
2B — Pioneers (Cole Gambill 2, Will Olson, Jordan Rathbone).