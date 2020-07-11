FREMONT — The Western Nebraska Pioneers continued to roll with a 7-0 win over the Hastings Sodbusters on Saturday, July 11.
After a scoreless first inning, Tyler Baca connected for a double with bases loaded to score Dylan Gerard and Gabe Huante to give the Pioneers the 2-0 lead.
Brady Lavoie scored on a sacrifice fly by Jason Luke on the next at bat to put Western Nebraska up 3-0 in the second inning.
The Pioneers offense exploded again in the fourth as Jaxon Hotta scored on a Baca single for the 4-0 lead.
The Pioneers went up 5-0 with Baca scoring on an error that advanced Luke to first. Blaine Ray blasted a double driving in Luke and Trevor Mattson for the 7-0 lead.
It was a pitcher’s dual the rest of the way out. Reagan Haas picked up the win for the Pioneers pitching 6.1 innings. Haas gave up just two hits and walked one batter while striking out nine. Mikito Barkman pitched 2.2 innings in relief striking out three.
Baca led Western Nebraska with three hits in five at bats scoring one run and recording three RBIs. Mattson was 1-for-3, putting his batting average at an Expedition League-leading .417. Ray picked up two RBIs giving him 13 on the season, tops on the Pioneers. Dylan Gerard, Hotta and Huante each collected a hit for the Pioneers in the win.
Casey Burnham and Griffin Everitt picked up the only two hits for Hastings.
Andrew Shaw took the loss on the mound tossing 4 innings giving four earned runs and striking out five. Ray Ray Douglas pitched two innings in relief recording four strikeouts, while Trey Kissick fanned two in one inning of work.
The Pioneers take on Hastings again today before a two-game homestand against the Pierre Trappers on Monday, July 13 at 6:35 p.m.
