Pioneers cruise past Casper for 46th win

CASPER, Wyo. — The Western Nebraska Pioneers continued to tune up nicely for the Expedition League playoffs by cruising to an 8-1 win over the Casper Horseheads on Saturday evening at Mike Lansing Field in Casper, Wyoming.
With the victory, Western Nebraska improved its league-best overall record to 46-14. The Pioneers will close out the regular season against the Horseheads on Sunday at 4:35 p.m.
The divisional round of the playoffs will be played Wednesday. Western Nebraska will host the Fremont Moo in the Clark Division championship game at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering.
With their postseason spot secured a long time ago, the Pioneers have been trying to finish out the season playing at a high level.
“We don’t want our guys to just go through the motions these last two games,” Pioneer head coach Jimmy Turk said. “We want to go into the playoffs playing our best baseball.”
After plating a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, the Pioneers never trailed in Saturday’s contest in Casper. Zack Peterson singled and scored the game’s first run on Jake Gitter’s triple. Gitter made it 2-0 by crossing the plate on Will Olson’s groundout.
The Pioneers tacked on three more runs in the fifth to extend their advantage to 5-0. Peterson tripled home Jordan Rathbone and Chance Medina. Jacen Roberson’s groundout plated Peterson.
After Casper got a run back in the bottom of the fifth, Western Nebraska answered with a pair of runs in the sixth. Olson raced home on Alonso Bibiano’s single and Medina’s groundout scored Bibiano to make it 7-1.
The Pioneers closed out the scoring with a run in the top of the ninth. Peterson singled and later scampered home on Roberson’s triple.
“We started off kind of slow and picked it up in the middle part of the game,” Turk said. “We’re just trying to stay hot going into the playoffs.”
Western Nebraska’s 10-hit offensive attack was fueled by two hits each from Peterson, Roberson, Olson, and Bibiano. Peterson scored three runs and drove in a pair.
Josh Robins got the start on the mound for the Pioneers and was credited with the win. He gave up just one hit, struck out three and walked five in four scoreless innings of work.
Three other Pioneer hurlers came out of the bullpen to combine for the final five innings. Ty Callahan allowed three hits, fanned three and walked two in three scoreless innings. Landon Odom tossed a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout. Franky Montesino also got in an inning of action on the mound.
Pioneers (46-14) 200 032 001 — 8 10 0
Horseheads (30-32) 000 010 000 — 1 6 0
WP — Josh Robins. LP — Jake Bennett.
3B — Pioneers (Zack Peterson, Jacen Roberson, Jake Gitter). 2B — Pioneers (Roberson, Will Olson).