Directed health measures in place until May 31 has pushed back the start of the Expedition League’s season.
“(Gov. Pete Ricketts) has already said you can’t have large groups or sports events through May, so starting on May 26 was going to be out, anyway,” Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman said.
Canada has tougher restrictions than the United States, so Heeman said the Expedition League teams in Canada will not be playing this year.
Heeman said if the three Nebraska teams in the Expedition League started on the road, they possibly could have started the season on May 26, with some neighboring states easing restrictions.
“I think that is a smart move for the one year, and then they will be back in 2021,” Heeman said.
“Really, what we need to happen is to have restrictions lifted for large crowds,” he said. “We really can’t do what we do until the governor says we can have large crowds.”
Some summer league teams have postponed their start until July, which Heeman said may be the case for the Expedition League.
“I think (July 1) is our first alternative, but we’re kind of optimistic that we get to the middle of May, and maybe some things have changed where we could start a week or two earlier than that,” he said. “I don’t thing we would start anytime before that, just because we got to get people in town and get everything set up.”
Heeman, though, said with the way things are looking right now, it will most likely be July.
“A lot of state have restrictions through June,” he said. “On Thursday morning, (Ricketts) said he is considering extending these limits through the month of June.”
Heeman said he is optimistic that they will get to start July 1, but any later than that the Expedition League may have to cancel the season.
“You hate to do it, but we’ll probably have to call off the season,” he said. “Obviously, we hope we don’t get to that point.
“We have told players, coaches and anybody who is coming in from out of town to hang tight. Don’t buy plane tickets.”
Once they get the OK to start playing, Heeman said the Expedition League would give players a week or two to get prepared for the season.
“We’re going to give people a good week and a half of run up time before we actually start the season,” he said.
Heeman said he and the rest of the Expedition League owners will meet again in two weeks to reevaluate the situation.
“At some point, we have to decide if we’re going to (play this season),” he said. “We’re going to reevaluate ion two weeks to se if any of these orders have changed for good or bad. Realistically, we will probably give it a little more time after that (to make a decision). The worst-case scenario right now is to cancel the season, but we won’t do that until we have to.”
Heeman said things will have to go their way to get to play this summer.
“It really depends on (Ricketts) lifting the ban on large crowds, I’m not going to be in a situation where keeping people 60 feet apart or wearing masks. We’re not doing that. We want the fans to have the full experience. I wouldn’t take my family to something like that. What we do is not that important. It is a nice thing to have, and is what Mayra and I do for a living, but in the grand scheme of things it’s not that important.”
If they are able to start in June or early July, Heeman said they can get in a good number of good games to make it worth it for the coaches and players.
“We can play two to three weeks past our regular ending date and still be OK for kids getting back to school. We might lose a couple that have to go back a little earlier, but most of these kids don’t have to be back in school until the very end of August or early September. So, we could play two weeks past our regular schedule end date.”
Heeman said the Expedition League has already drawn up some alternative schedules.
“If we start mid-June or the first part of July, we can still play anywhere from 50 to 54 games. As a league, we don’t want to go below 40. It’s just not worth the effort for these kids.”
With the alternative schedule, Heeman said the postseason would be shortened, as well. There won’t be any divisional playoffs, but there will be a championship series between the top two teams in the league.
The Expedition League will also still host its All-Star game.
“The All-Star game will still happen in Casper. It’s a really important part of the season. Mayra and I have sunk a lot of time and effort into making that happen. We would probably have to cut the All-Star break from three days to two.”
Heeman said the shortened schedule is being devised in a way to keep the players from getting burned out.
“You don’t want the kids playing every single day for a month and a half, that’s unbearable. That’s no the experience that we want to give them. We built in a day off every week to 10 days. The tentative schedule right now has everybody off on Monday.”
Should the Pioneers get to play this season, Heeman said he thinks it will be good for the community.
“It’s going to show people that things are returning to normal,” he said. “If we can get clearance to play, that’s going to show people that things are getting better and we’re thrilled to part of that.”
The Pioneers are planning on having concessions as normal, but with some tweaks to help keep people safe.
“We’re going to add some things like additional hand sanitizing stations,” he said. “When we clean the ballpark every day, we will sanitize the seats with a spray sanitizer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.