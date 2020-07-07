The Western Nebraska Pioneers rallied in the ninth inning, but fell short losing 11-8 to the Hastings Sodbusters on Monday, July 7.
Trevor Mattson led the Pioneers, going 2 for 5. Brady Lavoie and Josh Davis both homered for the Pioneers.
Mark Rein is a correspondent with the Star-Herald. Email sports@starherald.com to reach Mark.
