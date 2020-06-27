The Western Nebraska Pioneers captured franchise win No. 100 while tying an Expedition League record with 23 runs in rolling to the 23-5 win over the Pierre Trappers Saturday night at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.
Pioneers head coach Ryan Sires said his team pitched well and got hits when they needed to win their second game of the young season.
“You don’t get a ton of games like that, but I told our guys to stay locked in from first pitch until last,” he said. “We stayed locked in. I was very impressed with the offense and the pitchers did fantastic dialing in throwing up five straight zeros to end the game. I couldn’t be happier to get franchise win 100 for the Pioneers, Western Nebraska, and the town of Gering.”
Of the 23 runs the Pioneers scored, Western Nebraska had just 14 hits, including four doubles and a home run. Plus, from one to nine in the batting lineup including the substitutes, everyone found success at the plate, which was something Sires was pleased to see.
“That is such a cool thing. Those guys did a good job staying locked in backing sure they were ready when they called upon,” he said. “Jack Jones came up with a big double there in the eighth and Jalen Ferejan comes through and puts the ball into play, runs a hard 90 and good things happen. I am very proud of this group and we have a lot of wins yet to come this summer.”
Pierre scores first with a run in the first, only to watch Western Nebraska come back to grab a 4-1 lead with two in the first and two in the fourth for a 4-1 lead.
The fourth saw David Gerard rip a double to score to for the 4-1 lead. The Pioneers couldn’t hold the lead as the Trappers came back with four in the fifth to grab a 5-4 lead.
The Pioneers wasted little time getting the lead back, plating eight runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 12-5 lead. Western Nebraska scored those eight runs on four hits. Jason Luke had a bib double, scoring a run.
The Pioneers kept the scoring going, scoring three in the sixth to go up 15-5 and then put the game away with seven runs in the seventh for a 22-5 lead. Brady Lavoie had the big hit with a 3-run home run.
Gerard led the team from the plate with a 3-for-4 performance with five runs scored and a double. Trevor Mattson and Jason Luke each had two hits for the Pioneers. Mattson had three runs scored with a double while Luke had two runs scored, two RBIs, and a double.
Jones had the other double in the contest, a pinch-hit two-bagger in the eighth. Brady Lovoie had a home run in the contest and racked up five RBIs and two runs scored.
Kyle Kloeppel picked up the win on the mound, going three innings in allowing just one run and striking out five.
Cameron Skinner went two innings and gave up four runs. Bradley Mullan went three innings in not allowing a run while striking out five. Welinton Mariano tossed the ninth in allowing two hits and no runs.
Western Nebraska and Pierre will close out the 3-game series on Sunday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium with first pitch slated for 4:35 p.m.
Pierre 100 040 000 – 5 7 4
Pioneers 200 283 71x – 23 14 2
WP – K. Kloeppel.
2B – Pioneers (Jack Jones, Trevor Mattson, D. Gerard, Jason Luke).
HR – Brady Lavoie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.