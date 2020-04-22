Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman optimistic for upcoming season

The Western Nebraska Pioneers may be looking at a shortened season because of Directed Health Measures put in place by Gov. Pete Ricketts, Chuck Heeman, the Pioneers’ owner, said.
Heeman, though, holds out hope that the situation may change.
“We’re going to look at it right around May 1, because I think we will have a better feel for what the different restrictions are in different (states),” Heeman said. “We want to stay optimistic for the May 26 start, but common sense tells us that we may have to look at an alternative start date.”
His hope is that Ricketts will lift the health measures before May 31, so they don’t have to change the teams’ schedule.
“Normally, when we start the season, whenever our first game is, we’ll bring our players in three days before. They’ve all played spring ball and they’re all in shape and ready to go. That’s not the case now, so we want to give these guys a week to 10 days in town to get their feet under them.”
If the measures aren’t lifted until May 31, Heeman said the players won’t get that 10 days. “(Ricketts) put that into place until May 31, but he can also lift that,” Heeman said. “(On May 1), logistically we will have to make decisions because we’ve got a lot of people to bring to town.”
Heeman, though, said another concern is what is happening in the states where the players are traveling from and whether there will still be restrictions on travel at that time.
“We have teams in four different states and Canada,” Heeman said. “Canada’s got tougher restrictions than we do here, so we’re circling that fist couple days of May to evaluate where everybody is and know if we have to push back the season.”
Heeman said he does see the season probably starting later, but they should be able to get in close to a full season.
“That’s, what I think, is the likely scenario, but I don’t see us canceling the season. At the very worst, we may have to start late,” he said. “We’re scheduled to play until August 8, but we can also run a week or two late. We will be OK. We have some flexibility there, but we want to stay optimistic for the league starting on time.”
He said even postponing the season could cause a lot of headaches. The league is comprised of 500 people from players to interns and coaches from all over the country.
“Our overriding factors is, we want to make sure our fans, our staff and our players are safe to be in the ballpark without any concerns,” he said. If we get into a situation where we have to keep people six feet apart and wearing face mask and all that we’re not going to do that.”
Heeman said going to Pioneers games is supposed to be fun without any worries.
“It’s an escape. It’s supposed to be fun, so we want to make sure that we’re completely clear to do that. We’re looking at a couple different scenarios, he said.
A lot of officals with professional sports leagues are saying they may have to play without fans in the stand, but Heeman said that isn’t sustainable for the Expedition League teams.
“Major League Baseball has the luxury of TV money,” he said. “Our fans are our support system, so they tie into everything we do. If we can’t have fans come see us play, we aren’t going to play.
We’ll be fine. We’re not going anywhere. We also own Casper. Casper is not going anywhere. If we don’t play this year, we don’t have the expenses of playing this year. We won’t have a bus bill or hotel bill, salaries or game day staff.”
With everybody experiencing financial strain because of the pandemic, Heeman said it makes it difficult to sale tickets right now.
“Everybody is in the same boat,” he said. I know everybody wants to take care of their family first, so it’s gonna hurt.
Normally, at this time of year, Heeman and his staff are out seeking sponsorships and doing promotional sales.
“We’re doing some of the back end stuff now, making sure our fence signs are correct as well as our program ads. We are putting together as much of a pocket schedule as we can not knowing what the schedule is going to be yet.”
Luckily, Heeman said the team hasn’t lost any sponsors or fans during this difficult time.
“I don’t think we’ve lost anybody,” he said. “We haven’t lost any season ticket holders or any sponsors. We’re just to have to see how it goes. We drew 32,000 people (to watch a Pioneers game) last year. If can still play 20 home games, we will still draw 32,000 people. I think that once people are confident they can get outside to do stuff, we’re going to be a great option for them.”
Heeman said if the season looks like they will only be able to squeeze in 10 home games, they would not play this year.
“I don’t want somebody flying in from Texas to play 10 games. It’s not worth their time,” he said.
Heeman said the City of Gering has been very helpful through this process.
“They’ve been very supportive and very flexible,” he said.
