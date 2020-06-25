Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 1230 AM MDT. * AT 1036 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN OVER MUCH OF SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING. OVERFLOWING POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... SCOTTSBLUFF, GERING, MITCHELL, TERRYTOWN, MINATARE, WILDCAT HILLS STATE RECREATION AREA, LAKE MINATARE CAMPGROUND, WILDCAT HILLS CAMPGROUND, SCOTTS BLUFF NATIONAL MONUMENT, HUBBARD HILL, SCOTTSBLUFF AIRPORT, LAKE MINATARE, LAKE ALICE, MELBETA AND MCGREW. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL UP TO ONE INCH IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&