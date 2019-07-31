Pioneers put Moo out to pasture

The Western Nebraska Pioneers began its final homestand of the Expedition League regular season with an 11-5 win over the visiting Fremont Moo on Wednesday night at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering.
The Pioneers, who improved their league-best record to 44-13, will host the Badlands Big Sticks Thursday and Friday at 6:35 p.m. before closing out the regular season with a pair of road games this weekend in Casper, Wyoming. The Expedition League playoffs will begin next week.
Trailing the Moo 3-0 through four and a half innings, the Pioneers erupted with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to surge in front for good. Six different Pioneer hitters drove in a run in the frame. Carter Dobrinski’s two-run double broke a 3-3 tie. Jacen Roberson and Cole Gambill followed with run-scoring singles to cap the offensive explosion.
Western Nebraska used the long ball to add three more runs to the lead in the eighth. Jake Gitter blasted a solo homer to extend the Pioneers’ advantage to 8-5. Dobrinski followed with a two-run dinger. Gambill concluded the scoring with a run-scoring double.
The Pioneers pounded out 17 hits against the Fremont pitching staff in the contest. Gambill led the way by going 4-for-6 with a pair of runs batted in. Dobrinski followed with a 3-for-5 performance and four runs batted in. Finishing with two hits each were Roberson, Gitter, Quinn Ayers, and Zack Peterson.
Gitter, Ayers and Dobrinski led the team with two runs scored each. Alonso Bibiano, Will Olson, Peterson, Roberson, and Ayers all recorded a stolen base.
Jaykob Acosta earned the win on the mound for the Pioneers. He allowed two earned runs on nine hits, walked three and struck out four in five innings of work. Ty Callahan and Alex Jorgensen combined to go the rest of the way. Jorgensen struck out one in 1 1/3 scoreless and hitless innings to close things out.
Moo (29-29) 102 001 010 — 5 13 1
Pioneers (44-13) 000 070 04x — 11 17 2
WP — Jaykob Acosta. LP — Michael Attalah.
HR — Pioneers (Jake Gitter, Carter Dobrinski). 2B — Pioneers (Gitter, Dobrinski, Jacen Roberson, Cole Gambill).