Pioneers rebound to beat Hotshots

ABERDEEN, S.D. — A day after seeing their seven-game win streak come to an end, the Western Nebraska Pioneers quickly rebounded with a 7-5 victory over the Hub City Hotshots in Expedition League baseball action on Friday night in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
The victory improved the Pioneers’ league-best record to 41-13.
Western Nebraska never trailed in the contest after plating a run in the top of the first inning. Cole Gambill tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Will Olson to give the Pioneers a 1-0 advantage.
The lead grew to 5-0 after the Pioneers tacked on four runs in the third. The frame began with a solo home run by Carter Dobrinski. It was his fifth dinger of the season. Zach Peterson then doubled and scored on a passed ball to make it 3-0.
Jake Gitter scored the fourth run on Alonso Bibiano’s sac fly. Chance Medina then chased home Olson with a single to make it 5-0.
Another long ball extended Western Nebraska’s lead to 6-0 in the fourth. This time Peterson supplied the solo homer. It was his seventh of the campaign.
The Hotshots made things a little interesting by scoring three times in the bottom of the fourth and adding two more in the sixth to pull within 6-5. However, the bullpen of the Pioneers continued to shine by holding Hub City scoreless over the final three innings.
The Pioneers added an insurance run in the top of the ninth when Gambill walked and scored on Olson’s groundout.
Ty Bothwell earned the win on the mound. He allowed five earned runs on five hits, walked three and struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings of work.
Logan Gilbertson and Alex Jorgensen relieved Bothwell and combined to toss 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Gilbertson gave up five hits, walked one and struck out one. Jorgensen allowed just one hit in his lone inning of work to record the save.
Peterson, Gitter and Colin Ludwig led the Pioneer offense with two hits each. Gambill and Peterson scored a pair of runs. Olson finished with two runs batted in. Ludwig doubled and drew a pair of walks.
Finishing with a stolen base in the game were Gambill and Gitter.
The Pioneers and Hotshots will continue their four-game series on Saturday at 5:35 p.m.
Pioneers (41-13) 104 100 001 — 7 9 1
Hotshots (22-32) 000 302 000 — 5 11 0
WP — Ty Bothwell. LP — Jeremiah Maxfield. S — Alex Jorgensen.
HR — Pioneers (Zach Peterson, Carter Dobrinski). 3B — Pioneers (Cole Gambill, Jake Gitter). 2B — Pioneers (Peterson, Colin Ludwig).