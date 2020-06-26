Pioneers take season opener 5-4 over Pierre Trappers

The Western Nebraska Pioneers battled back from a 1-0 deficit to earn the 5-4 win over the Pierre Trappers in their season opener on Friday.
The Trappers’ Carter Howell hit a home run in the second inning to give Pierre the 1-0 lead. The Pioneers tied the game in the fourth inning when Blaine Ray singled to centerfield to drive in Josh Davis.
Pierre picked up another run in the fifth for the 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth with Ray on second and Cody Kehl on third, Kai Alberghini singled driving in Kehl. On the next at bat, Cameron Skinner doubled to rightfield putting Ray across the bag for the 3-2 lead.
Tyler Baca and Thomas Gavello added two insurance runs for the Pioneers in the seventh inning, putting them up 5-2.
Pierre tried to rally in the eight, putting up two runs. The rally fell short as the Pioneers claimed the 5-4 win.
Reagan Haas picked up the win on the mound for Western Nebraska. Haas pitched 3.2 innings recording two strikeouts while allowing one hit, a home run by Pierre’s Carter Howell.
