FREMONT – Sam Hillyer had two home runs and five RBIs in helping the Western Nebraska Pioneer to a 12-9 win over the division-leading Fremont Moo Thursday evening in Fremont.
The Pioneers grabbed an early 9-0 lead and then held on in the final innings to pick up their second straight win while sending Fremont to their second straight loss.
The Pioneers plated one in the third as Jason Luke doubled and scored on a groundout by Blaine Ray.
The Pioneers added two more in the fourth on just one hit. Trevor Mattson earned a walk and scores on a Hillyer 2-run bomb over the fence for the 3-0 lead.
The bats continued in the fifth with six more runs on just one hit. Luke, Spencer Marenco, and Josh Davis earned free passes to load the bases. The first two runs of the inning were scored as back-to-back batters were plucked with the pitch. Hillyer capped off the inning after blasting his second home run, a 3-run shot to make it 9-0.
Fremont came back with two in the bottom of the fifth, but Western Nebraska answered with two in the sixth on three hits. Marenco led off with a single and comes around to score on a 2-out single by Brady Lavole. Lavole came in to score on a Mattson double to make it 11-2.
The Pioneers made it 12-3 with a single run in the seventh as Hillyer earned a four-pitch walk and then scored on a one-out single by Marenco.
Fremont battled back with three in the bottom of the seventh and then added two in the eighth to cut the lead to 12-8 heading in Fremont’s final at bat.
The ninth became interesting as the Moos Luke White led off with a double followed by a single by Cooper Morrison. Fremont could only score one run as Mikito Barkman came in and closed the door for the final out, getting a fly out to centerfield to end the game.
Hillyer led the Pioneer bats with a 2-for-4 performance with two home runs, five RBIs, and three runs scored.
Marenco finished the game with a 3-for-5 game with two runs scored, while Mattson and Luke each had doubles in the win.
Cameron Skinner picked up the win in relief of Andrew DelBiaggio. Delbiaggio struck out fouir in three innings of work. Skinner went the next 3 1/3 innings in giving up six runs and three hits to get the win. Barkman earned the save on the mound in getting the final out.
The two squads will hook up for another contest Friday before wrapping up the 3-game series on Saturday.
Pioneers 001 262 100 – 12 8 1
Fremont 000 021 321 – 9 9 1
WP – Cameron Skinner; S – Mikito Barkman
2B – Jason Luke, Trevor Mattson.
HR – Sam Hillyer 2.
