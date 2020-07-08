The Western Nebraska Pioneers received strong pitching and timely hitting in stopping a 6-game losing skid in registering an 8-6 win over the Hastings Sodbusters Wednesday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.
Jay Baggs started and struck out five before giving way to Jace Hansen, who collected the win on the mound in striking out three. Scottsbluff native Paul Panduro tossed the final three innings in sriking out two and allowing just one hit to big up the save.
But the pitching was only half the story Wednesday night. A day after the Sodbusters scored nine, ninth-inning run to earn a 20-11 win on Tuesday, the Pioneers manufactured runs with timely hitting. The Pioneers finished with 13 hits and trailed just once in the contest.
Western Nebraska got on the scoreboard first on a Blaine Ray solo home run in the second innings. Hastings came back to score twice in the fourth to grab a 2-1 lead.
The Sodbusters lead was short-lived with the Pioneers coming back in the bottom of the fourth to score four times on five hits to lead 5-2.
Trevor Mattson led off the inning with single followed by a one-out single by Gabe Togla. Thomas Gavello followed with a single to score one run and then Spencer Marenco singled to load the bases. Jason Luke followed with a 3-run double to make it 5-2.
Hastings scored once in the fifth to bring the score to 5-3, but the Pioneers kept the offensive bats hot with three more in the bottom of the fifth for an 8-3 lead.
The fifth all started when Ray ripped his second home run of the game, a 2-out solo shot. Togla followed with a walk before Gavello singled. Marenco then scored two with a double.
Hastings bad a comeback in the sixth with three runs to cut the lead to 8-6, but Panduro came in to relief Hansen in the seventh and allowed just two runners via a single and walk while striking out two to give the Pioneers the much-needed win.
Marenco led the offensive attack for the Pioneers with three hits with a double, a run scored, and two RBIs. Luke, Ray and Gavello each had two hits. Luke finished with a double and three RBIs, while Ray had two runs scored and two RBIs.
Western Nebraska will hit the road for a 3-game series with the division-leading Fremont Moo Thursday through Saturday. Fremont is 9-4 on the season while the Pioneers are four games behind at 5-8.
Hastings 000 213 000 – 6 6 0
Pioneers 010 430 00x – 8 13 1
WP – Jace Hansen; S – Paul Pandero
2B – Jason Luke, Spencer Marenco
HR – Blaine Ray
