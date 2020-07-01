Pioneers win nailbiter over Pierre Trappers in 10 innings

It took extra innings, but the Western Nebraska Pioneers took the 8-7 win over the Pierre Trappers on Wednesday, July 1.
“Reagan Haas didn’t have his best stuff out there, but he goes out and competes for three innings. He turned it over to Carson Cody who was unbelievable. The bullpen was fantastic tonight,” Pioneers head coach Ryan Sires said. “That’s Pioneer baseball. We fight until the end and come out on top.”
Pierre jumped out to a 5-1 lead after three innings. The Pioneers, though, would rally in the fourth inning.
Kai Alberghini drew a walk to start the inning. Sam Hillyer drew a walk on the next at bat and Josh Davis reached first on an error, loading the bases for the Pioneers.
Alberghini put up the first run of the inning on a fielder’s choice by by Dylan Gerard. Hillyer also scored on the play.
Davis scored on a sacrifice fly by Luis Alcantara to cut the deficit to 5-3.
In the sixth inning, Hillyer reached first on an error. Davis drew a walk on the next at bat, putting runners at first and second for the Pioneers. Gerard loaded the bases on a sacrifice fly.
With Alcantara at bat, Hillyer scored on a stolen base to cut the lead to 6-5. Davis added a second run to tie the game at 6-6.
In the 10th inning, a new tiebreaker rule was used where each team started with a runner on second base. The Trappers took advantage of the new rule taking the 7-6 lead at the top of the inning.
In the bottom of the inning, Jason Luke scored first for the Pioneers in the 10th inning. Josh Davis hit a singled to score Brady Lavoie to give the Pioneers the 8-7 win.
Sires said it was the first time he has played with the new tiebreaker rule.
“It’s tough, but it’s out of our control. We have to just play the game as it comes to us. We can’t control stuff like that, and I thought we did a great job. Jay (Baggs) pitched his tail off in that situation. I mean, that’s tough coming in and thinking you’re getting a clean inning, then have to have a guy on second with nobody out. That’s tough to keep that guy from scoring. He did a great job limiting it to one. ... I can’t be more proud of these guys fighting until the end.”
Davis led the Pioneers, batting 1-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Brady Lavoie was 1-for-4 with a run and one RBI. Gabe Huante was 1-for-4 and scored one run for the Pioneers. Luis Alcantara and Cody Kehl each had an RBI with no hits.
Pierre 1 1 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 — 7
W. Nebraska 0 0 1 3 0 2 0 0 0 2 — 8
