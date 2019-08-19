Platte Valley Pro-Am field grows to 48 teams, greens repaired after hail storms

While last week’s hail storms did a number on the Scotts Bluff Country Club greens, the course is still on track to be in pristine condition to host the Platte Valley Pro-Am later this week.
Scotts Bluff Country Club Director of Golf Max Hadenfeldt said the three rounds of hail that rolled through parts of the Panhandle Thursday and Friday left their mark on the course.
“That was nasty,” Hadenfeldt said. “The greens were dinged up pretty good. It was like 1,000 golfers came out and just hit wedges on every green and didn’t fix their ball marks or divots. But we had a system in place to get things repaired and now they look pretty good. They’re rolling pretty good and I think they’ll be all right for the tournament.”
Hadenfeldt said a big pat on the back once again goes to Scotts Bluff Country Club Superintendent Jason Wilcox and his groundskeeping staff for getting everything back into shape in such a short amount of time.
“The nice thing is we have a really good team and Jason Wilcox does a really good job,” Hadenfeldt said. “He knows what he’s doing.”
The three-day tournament will tee off on Friday. The amateur teams and their professionals will compete Friday and Saturday. The pros will then play their final round on Sunday.
A record number of 48 teams are entered. As of Monday afternoon, a record number of 47 pros are also in the field. Hadenfeldt said that pro total should grow by a few over the next couple days.
“We’re still waiting for one more guy to call today,” he said. “I’ve got a guy on the tentative list right now who’s waiting to see if he gets in another tournament. Usually we get a pro or two sign up late, so I’m pretty confident we’ll get to 48 pros.”
The heavy volume of pros signed up for the tournament isn’t that surprising to Hadenfeldt, especially after Platte Valley Companies partnered with the event last year to boost up the prize money.
“It’s more teams than I thought we would get and it’s the most pros we’ve ever had,” Hadenfeldt said. “The pro number doesn’t surprise me as much after we teamed up with Platte Valley Companies. They’ve added a little juice to the purse to try and entice some more pros to play. It’s been nice.”